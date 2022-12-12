Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report December 12

Oilers defeat Kansas City Mavericks 3-2 in overtime, gear up for rematch and two-game series with Jacksonville

OVERALL RECORD: 7-7-5-0

LAST WEEK: 1-0-0-0

FAST FACTS

-Michael Farren is on a three-game goal streak (4G)

. Michael Farren scored the game-tying goal and the team's first overtime-winning goal on Saturday

. Mike McKee has three assists in his last three games

. Colten Ellis has played in three-straight overtime games (Five total on season)

TEAM TRENDS .

Tulsa is 6-3-3-0 when scoring three or more goals

. The Oilers are 1-0-0-0 when neither team scores a special teams goal (Saturday was first game without a special teams goal).

. Tulsa is 6-3-3-0 when out shooting opponents

. The Oilers are 5-3-1-0 when scoring the first goal

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, Dec. 10 at Kansas City - Cable Dahmer Arena

ú Oilers won 3-2 in overtime

ú Tulsa out shot Kansas City 34-33

ú Oilers first overtime win

ú Michael Farren scored game-tying and game winning goal

ú Michael Farren collected second multi-goal game this season at Cable Dahmer Arena

ú Colten Ellis' third-straight overtime game

ú Mike McKee earned his first multi-point game of the season (2A)

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

AWAY: Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Kansas City - Cable Dahmer Arena - 7:05 p.m.

HOME: Friday, Dec. 16 vs Jacksonville Icemen - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.

HOME: Saturday, Dec. 17 vs Jacksonville Icemen - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 19- Eddie Matsushima

GOALS: 12- Eddie Matsushima

ASSISTS: 8 - Tyler Poulsen

PLUS/MINUS: +6 - Eddie Matsushima

PIMS: 31 - Adam Samuelsson

PP GOALS: 3- Ryley Lindgren

SH GOALS: 2 -Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 3- Eddie Matsushima

SHOTS: 58 - Eddie Matsushima

WINS: 5 - Colten Ellis

GAA: 3.06 - Brad Arvanitis

SAVE %: .914 - Brad Arvanitis

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 13/71 (18.3%)

Last Week - 0/3 (0%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -72/95 (75.8%)

Last Week - 3/3 (100%)

TRANSACTIONS

1. Dante Sheriff (Forward) - Acquired in trade from Orlando (ECHL) in exchange for Future Considerations

2. Daniel Mannella (Goaltender) - Recalled from loan by San Diego (AHL)

