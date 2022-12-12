Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report December 12
December 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Oilers defeat Kansas City Mavericks 3-2 in overtime, gear up for rematch and two-game series with Jacksonville
OVERALL RECORD: 7-7-5-0
LAST WEEK: 1-0-0-0
FAST FACTS
-Michael Farren is on a three-game goal streak (4G)
. Michael Farren scored the game-tying goal and the team's first overtime-winning goal on Saturday
. Mike McKee has three assists in his last three games
. Colten Ellis has played in three-straight overtime games (Five total on season)
TEAM TRENDS .
Tulsa is 6-3-3-0 when scoring three or more goals
. The Oilers are 1-0-0-0 when neither team scores a special teams goal (Saturday was first game without a special teams goal).
. Tulsa is 6-3-3-0 when out shooting opponents
. The Oilers are 5-3-1-0 when scoring the first goal
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Saturday, Dec. 10 at Kansas City - Cable Dahmer Arena
ú Oilers won 3-2 in overtime
ú Tulsa out shot Kansas City 34-33
ú Oilers first overtime win
ú Michael Farren scored game-tying and game winning goal
ú Michael Farren collected second multi-goal game this season at Cable Dahmer Arena
ú Colten Ellis' third-straight overtime game
ú Mike McKee earned his first multi-point game of the season (2A)
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
AWAY: Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Kansas City - Cable Dahmer Arena - 7:05 p.m.
HOME: Friday, Dec. 16 vs Jacksonville Icemen - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.
HOME: Saturday, Dec. 17 vs Jacksonville Icemen - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 19- Eddie Matsushima
GOALS: 12- Eddie Matsushima
ASSISTS: 8 - Tyler Poulsen
PLUS/MINUS: +6 - Eddie Matsushima
PIMS: 31 - Adam Samuelsson
PP GOALS: 3- Ryley Lindgren
SH GOALS: 2 -Eddie Matsushima
GW GOALS: 3- Eddie Matsushima
SHOTS: 58 - Eddie Matsushima
WINS: 5 - Colten Ellis
GAA: 3.06 - Brad Arvanitis
SAVE %: .914 - Brad Arvanitis
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 13/71 (18.3%)
Last Week - 0/3 (0%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall -72/95 (75.8%)
Last Week - 3/3 (100%)
TRANSACTIONS
1. Dante Sheriff (Forward) - Acquired in trade from Orlando (ECHL) in exchange for Future Considerations
2. Daniel Mannella (Goaltender) - Recalled from loan by San Diego (AHL)
