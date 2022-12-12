ECHL Transactions - December 12

December 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 12, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Savannah:

Rhett Kingston, F

Trois-Rivières:

David Richer, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Kyler Matthews, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Luc Brown, F ECHL playing rights traded to Wichita [12/11]

Indy:

Add Cliff Watson, D assigned by Rockford

Delete Chris Cameron, D loaned to Milwaukee

Delete Cooper Zech, D recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Iowa:

Add Logan Nelson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Michael Pastujov, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Hunter Vorva, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dave Desander, G released as EBUG

Newfoundland:

Add Zach Solow, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Savannah:

Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Trois-Rivières:

Add Thomas Sigouin, G activated from reserve

Delete Colin Bilek, F recalled by Manitoba

Delete Pierrick Dube, F recalled by Laval

Utah:

Add Cameron Wright, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Wichita:

Delete Bray Crowder, D traded to Cincinnati [12/11]

Worcester:

Delete Austin Osmanski, D recalled by Springfield

