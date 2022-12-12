ECHL Transactions - December 12
December 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 12, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Savannah:
Rhett Kingston, F
Trois-Rivières:
David Richer, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Kyler Matthews, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Luc Brown, F ECHL playing rights traded to Wichita [12/11]
Indy:
Add Cliff Watson, D assigned by Rockford
Delete Chris Cameron, D loaned to Milwaukee
Delete Cooper Zech, D recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Iowa:
Add Logan Nelson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Michael Pastujov, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Hunter Vorva, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dave Desander, G released as EBUG
Newfoundland:
Add Zach Solow, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)
Savannah:
Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Trois-Rivières:
Add Thomas Sigouin, G activated from reserve
Delete Colin Bilek, F recalled by Manitoba
Delete Pierrick Dube, F recalled by Laval
Utah:
Add Cameron Wright, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)
Wichita:
Delete Bray Crowder, D traded to Cincinnati [12/11]
Worcester:
Delete Austin Osmanski, D recalled by Springfield
