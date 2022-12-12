Komets Collect Two Wins

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gained wins against Cincinnati and Toledo over the weekend, giving the team 19 points after 20 games. Wheeling visits the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Saturday, with Indy in town on Sunday. This weekend's special holiday jerseys will be auctioned off during the game to benefit Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities.

Last week's results

Fri.12/9 at Indy FW 4 - IND 5 L

Sat. 12/10 vs Cincinnati FW 5 - CIN 2 W

Sun.12/11 at Toledo FW 4 - TOL 3 OTW

About last week - Friday, the Komets visited Indy for the third time. Indy's Cameron Hillis started the scoring with his fifth of the season at 3:20 of the first period. The Komets countered when Josh Winquist lit the lamp at 5:22 for an unassisted goal. The Fuel grabbed the lead again with a score from defenseman Shane Kuzmeski at 7:28, only to have it erased by Stefano Giliati at 9:43. Indy's Jan Mandát netted his 11th goal of the season for the second frame's only score. In the third, Shawn Boudrias tied the game with assists from Winquist and Oliver Cooper at 9:00. The deadlock lasted just 1:56 when Indy's Cooper Zech reclaimed the lead for the Fuel. With the Komets on a power play, Adam Brubacher once again tied the game at 13:40. With regulation time winding down, Indy's Kale Howarth beat Komet goaltender Colton Point for the eventual game-winner. The Komets outshot the Fuel 35 to 26 and went one for seven on the power play.

Saturday, the Komets bested the Cincinnati Cyclones 5-2 at the Coliseum. Tye Felhaber scored his fourth of the season at 3:19 of the first period, with assists from Blake Siebenaler and Stefano Giliati. Captain Anthony Petruzzelli staked the Komets to a 2-0 lead with his eighth goal of the season at 15:04. In the second frame, Cincinnati scored the only goal to make it a 2-1 contest after two periods. Fort Wayne's Josh Winquist opened the scoring in the third with a goal at 1:04. Former Komet, Chays Ruddy, netted his first of the season at 7:43 to make it a one-goal game until Alex Peters scored his first as a Komet with a tally at 15:33. Felhaber added an empty net goal at 19:09 to conclude the scoring. Rylan Parenteau took the win making 31 saves.

The Komets visited the Huntington Center in Toledo for the second time this season and nabbed an overtime win over the Walleye 4-3. Luka Burzan scored the only goal of the first period to put the Komets up 1-0. After a scoreless second period, Josh Winquist and Tye Felhaber scored in the third to give the Komets a 3-0 lead with 5:52 remaining. The Walleye rallied and scored three goals in 4:19 to tie the game and send the contest to overtime. In extra time, Anthony Petruzzelli popped the puck over the shoulder of Toledo goaltender John Lethemon to give the game to the Komets at 1:36. Rylan Parenteau got the win, making 23 saves.

Komet Streaks-

Points: Josh Winquist, 7 games (4g, 8a), Tye Felhaber, 3 games (3g, 2a)

Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 2 games

Assists: Josh Winquist, 7 games

Home Points: Oliver Cooper, 4 games (3g, 4a)

Home Assists: Josh Winquist, 4 games

Road Points: Josh Winquist, 5 games (3g, 6a)

Road Assists: Josh Winquist, 3 games

Wins (goaltender): Rylan Parenteau, 2 games

Komet leaders--

Points: Josh Winquist, 22 (6g, 16a)

Goals: Drake Rymsha, Anthony Petruzzelli, 9

Assists: Josh Winquist, 16

Power Play Goals: Drake Rymsha 4

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, 1

Game Winning Goals: Matt Boudens 2

Shots: Tye Felhaber, 72

PIM: Joe Masonius, 33

Plus/Minus: Marcus McIvor +5

Home Points: Josh Winquist 11 (3g, 8a)

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 5

Home Assists: Josh Winquist, 8

Road Points: Josh Winquist, (3g, 8a) Tye Felhaber, 11 (2g 9a)

Road Goals: Drake Rymsha 5

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 9

Goaltenders

Appearances: 8, Colton Point

Wins: 4, Rylan Parenteau

Saves: 213, Colton Point

Goals against Avg: 3.75, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.873 Ryan Fanti

Special K's- The Komets scored three power play goals on 15 chances, but did not surrender a power play goal while skating shorthanded 12 times.

Icing the puck - The Komets and Fuel have combined for 30 goals in three games. The OT win Sunday was the first on the road since February 12, 2022, at Wheeling. The Komets have scored 71 goals. Only Indy (80) and Cincinnati (73) have scored more in the Central Division. The team is 5-1-1-1 when leading after the first period and 6-0-0 when leading after two periods. The Komets have outshot their opponents in 15 out of 20 games this season. Josh Winquist has points in seven straight games and 10 out of the last 11 games. The Komets have killed 15 consecutive power plays.

Next week-The Komets travel to Cincinnati on Friday before hosting Wheeling on Saturday and Indy on Sunday.

Upcoming Promotions

CHRISTMAS SPECIALTY JERSEYS -- December 17 and 18 the Komets will wear specialty Christmas Sweaters. The Jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities, thanks to our partners at Ace Radiator Inc. For more Info visit komets.com.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

