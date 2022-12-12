Thunder Acquires Rights to Luc Brown from Cyclones

December 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Luc Brown with the Idaho Steelheads

(Wichita Thunder) Luc Brown with the Idaho Steelheads(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired the ECHL rights to forward Luc Brown from the Cincinnati Cyclones for defenseman Bray Crowder and a future consideration.

Brown, 26, comes to the Thunder after splitting time last season between the Idaho Steelheads and the Cyclones. He was second in scoring with the Steelheads before being dealt last March. In 57 games, Brown recorded 41 points (15g, 26a) and then added seven points (1g, 6a) in 14 games in Cincinnati. He also tallied three points (2g, 1a) in six playoff games for the Cyclones.

A native of Napanee, Ontario, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward turned pro in 2020-21 with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. He also appeared in two games for the Orlando Solar Bears. Brown recorded his first pro goal in his pro debut on January 15, 2021 against the South Carolina Stingrays.

Prior to turning pro, Brown played three seasons at Union College and finished his senior year at the University of Alaska-Anchorage. He was named as an alternate captain for the Seawolves and went on to led the team in scoring with 20 points (8g, 12a) in 20 games. Overall, he finished his college career with 43 points (17g, 26a) in 86 games.

He played four years of junior hockey with the Wellington Dukes, serving as an assistant captain and was named the 2015-16 OJHL Most Valuable Player, leading the league in goals (42) and scoring (91). He was also named to Team Canada East U19 squad for the 2015-16 World Jr. A Challenge, posting five points (2g, 3a) in five games.

Wichita continues its five-game road trip on Friday night to start a two-game set against the Allen Americans.

The Thunder returns home on December 21 for three-straight games against the Rapid City Rush.

