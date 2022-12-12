Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears continue their five-game road swing Wednesday when they head to Hertz Arena to battle the Florida Everblades. The Solar Bears return home Friday, Dec. 16 when they face the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Janney Roofing, before heading back to Estero to face the Everblades once again on Saturday, Dec. 17.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, December 14 at Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 16 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 17 at Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 6-10-4-1 (.405)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 2-5-3-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 12th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Joe Carroll, Michael Brodzinski - 14 points

MOST GOALS: Joe Carroll - 8 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Tristan Langan - 11 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 54 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Multiple - +2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, December 9 at Atlanta: 5-2 L

In a tightly contested game Friday night, it was the Solar Bears who scored first on a Michael Brodzinski power play goal in the first period. Orlando came into action with a 6-1-1-1 record when scoring first but on this night, it was Gladiators who take a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission break. When the Solar Bears pulled their goalie to try and tie, it was the Gladiators who scored in to the empty cage three times. Chris Ordoobadi scored a third period goal for his first of the season.

Saturday, December 10 at Atlanta: 5-3 L

For the second straight night, the Solar Bears would get on the board first courtesy of Mathieu Foget (4). Jaydon Dureau (1) added to the first period Orlando lead in the opening period. Even though Atlanta halved the Orlando lead before the end of the first period, Chris Ordoobadi (2) scored again to make it 3-1 in the second period. That began a stretch of play where Orlando was whistled for four consecutive minor penalties. The Gladiators would score three unanswered goals, including two on the man-advantage to grab a 4-3 lead. The Glads added an empty net goal late in the third period. Rookie Brayden Guy recorded his first professional multi-point game (0-2-2).

The ECHL announced the following changes to the 2022-23 schedule. Atlanta at Orlando, which was postponed on Thursday, November 10 due to Hurricane Nicole, will now be played on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET. inside AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Tickets for the originally scheduled game on Nov. 10, 2022 will be honored on January 29, 2023.

Tickets for the originally scheduled game on Nov. 10, 2022 will be honored on January 29, 2023.

BITES:

Forward Chris Ordoobadi has scored goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his professional career (2-0-2, 42 games).

Michael Brodzinski added to his franchise record for most power play points with a power play goal on Friday night in Atlanta (47)

Brayden Guy became the 12th different Solar Bears player to record a multi-point game this season on Saturday night in Atlanta (0-2-2)

Orlando is 6-0-2-0 when leading after two periods this season.

Goaltender Brad Barone has made the second most (48) and third most (47) saves in any single ECHL game this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 8 GP, 1-6-1, .866%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 20 GP, 8-9-2, .916%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 28 GP, 8g-9a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 14 GP, 8-3-1, .891%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 8 GP, 0g-3a

