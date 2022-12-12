Stingrays Weekly Report: December 12, 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter the week tied for third place in the South Division after splitting a home-and-home series with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits last weekend. This week, South Carolina heads to Atlanta on Wednesday to take on the Gladiators before returning home for a pair of games this Saturday and Sunday against Savannah and Greenville.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 12-5-1-1

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 3 (OT)

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Stingrays came from behind twice to beat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday night. Michael Kim and Chaz Reddekopp netted markers 50 seconds apart from one another to give the Stingrays a 2-1 lead early in the second period before Greenville tallied two of their own. Josh Wilkins evened the score in the third period again with his fifth goal of the season to force overtime. Bear Hughes scored the overtime winner on a behind-the-back pass from Carter Turnbull.

SATURDAY: GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

Greenville jumped out to a 1-0 lead late in the first period with their teddy bear toss goal. Kevin O'Neil netted his ninth goal of the year on a tic-tac-toe pass from Justin Florek and Martin Haš to tie the game late in the middle frame. An early power play gave Greenville back the lead before an empty netter sealed the deal as time wound down in regulation. Tyler Wall stopped 27 of 29 shots in the contest.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, December 14: at Atlanta Gladiators, 7:00 p.m. (Gas South Arena)

Saturday, December 17: vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Sunday, December 18: vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 11 - Bear Hughes, Carter Turnbull

Assists: 14 - Jonny Evans

Points: 20 - Bear Hughes

Plus/Minus: Plus-10 - Jonny Evans

Penalty Minutes: 56 - Evan Wardley

Shots On Goal: 60 - Carter Turnbull

Wins: 5 - Tyler Wall

Goals Against Average: 3.16 - Tyler Wall

Save Percentage: 0.901 - Tyler Wall

Only includes players on the active roster

BEAR KEEPS EATING

Bear Hughes continues his stellar rookie campaign, tallying another goal and adding an assist in Friday's contest. Hughes' marker was his 11th of the season, tying him with Carter Turnbull for the most on the Stingrays and second among all rookies. Bears' 20 points also places him atop the Stingrays' leaderboard and is tied for fifth in the rookie standings.

HOME COOKING

South Carolina has continued their dominance on home ice, recording 17 of 18 possible points in nine home games this season. The Stingrays are the only team in the league that has yet to lose a game in regulation on home ice after beating Greenville again last weekend. The Stingrays have doubled their opponents at home, outscoring the opposition 42-21 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

IT STOPS AT FOUR

The Stingrays' four-game win streak came to an end this past Saturday in the 3-1 loss to Greenville. During the streak, South Carolina outscored their opponents 12-6 and posted their first shutout of the season on December 3rd. Additionally, the Stingrays won their first overtime game and mounted two come-from-behind victories.

