Cameron Wright Reassigned to Grizzlies

December 12, 2022







West Valley City, Utah - Forward Cameron Wright has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies. He comes over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles, where he appeared in 2 games.

Wright has played in 16 gams with the Grizzlies this season, scoring 16 points (3 goals, 13 assists). All 3 of Wright's goals have been game winners. His first pro goal came on October 28, 2022 at Idaho, a game Utah won 2-1. Wright scored an overtime game winning goal in a 4-3 win on November 4 at Kansas City.

Wright helped the Denver Pioneers capture the NCAA National Championship during the 2021-22 campaign after spending the previous four seasons with Bowling Green State University. Cameron had 34 points (23g, 11a) in 41 games in the 2021-22 season while tying for the team lead with 23 goals. It was the most goals scored by an NCAA player that transferred during summer 2021 and ranked tied for fourth overall in the country. Wright had two points (one goal, one assist) in the NCAA title game versus Minnesota State on April 9, 2022.

The Grizzlies are at Maverik Center for a 2 game series against Kansas City on Saturday, December 17 at 7:10 pm and Sunday, December 18 at 3:10 pm. Saturday is the annual Teddy Bear Toss where fans throw teddy bears and stuffed animals on the ice after Utah's first goal. Those bears will go to local charities. Saturday is also Ugly Sweater Night where the Grizz will wear ugly sweater themed jerseys. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster

Forwards (11): Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Neil Robinson, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (10): Victor Bartley, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.

