Cameron Gets First AHL Call-Up

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that defenseman Chris Cameron has signed a pro-tryout agreement with the Milwaukee Admirals, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Nashville Predators. Cameron will return to Milwaukee where he attended training camp prior to the start of this season despite being on a contract with the Fuel.

Between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, the 6'5", 240-pound defenseman has played 58 games with the Indy Fuel where he has tallied four goals, ten assists and 128 penalty minutes. He joined the Admirals for their training camp prior to the start of the 2022-23 season but was not registered in a regular season game. This is Cameron's first official AHL call-up.

In addition, the Rockford IceHogs have recalled defenseman Cooper Zech from Indy and have reassigned defenseman Cliff Watson.

Zech, who was assigned to the Fuel on November 25, 2022, played eight games with Indy tallying five goals and five assists, averaging over a point per game. Zech is currently signed to an entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Former Indy Fuel captain Cliff Watson played two games for the Fuel earlier this season where he scored two goals on two shots and tallied three assists to help the Fuel defeat Toledo and Wheeling on November 19 and 20 respectively.

