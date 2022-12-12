Glads Weekly

DULUTH, Ga. - Alternate captain Eric Neiley poured in five goals this week to lead the Gladiators to three wins. The Glads have now won four straight games and sit at second place in the South Division. Atlanta plays three games at home this week, including the highly anticipated 'Believe in Blueland' night on Friday, Dec. 16.

A Look Ahead: The Gladiators clash with the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Gas South Arena. Atlanta leads South Carolina by just one point in an air-tight South Division race. Wednesday brings $5 tickets back to Gas South Arena.

Friday, Dec. 16 is Atlanta's 'Believe in Blueland' night. The Gladiators will rebrand as the Atlanta Thrashers for one night only to take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on home ice. Friday will be a night of nostalgia as the Gladiators will don Thrashers uniforms as a salute to Atlanta's former NHL club.

The Gladiators welcome the Savannah Ghost Pirates to town on Sunday, Dec. 18. Sunday will be the sixth meeting of the season between Atlanta and Savannah, with the Gladiators having won three of the previous five.

Filling Up the Empty Net: The Gladiators took down the Orlando Solar Bears 5-2 last Friday at Gas South Arena. Late in the third period, Atlanta tallied three empty-net goals from Gabe Guertler, Eric Neiley, and Michael Turner to put the game out of reach.

Neiley and Vitelli Shine on Saturday: Eric Neiley and Reece Vitelli both netted two goals on Saturday in Atlanta's 5-3 win over Orlando. The Glads erased a 3-1 deficit in the second period with four unanswered goals, including three power-play markers. Atlanta peppered 52 shots on goal, and goaltender David Tendeck stopped 29 of 32 shots in the win.

Breaking in Enmarket Arena: On Sunday, the Gladiators visited Savannah's Enmarket Arena for the first time ever. Atlanta played a strong defensive game in front of goaltender Tyler Parks, and Eric Neiley struck again for the Glads with his fifth goal of the week in the third period. Both Liam Kirk and Colin Theisen recorded a goal and an assist in the 3-1 victory.

NOTEBOOK:

Forward Eric Neiley has six goals and eight points in his last four games. Neiley also leads the ECHL with six power-play goals.

Defenseman Derek Topatigh has recorded assists in three straight games and is tied four fifth in scoring amongst defensemen with 17 points (1G-16A).

Goaltender Tyler Parks ranks fifth in the league with a 2.15 goals-against average and third in the league with a .936 save percentage.

The Gladiators have won four straight games dating back to last Saturday.

Atlanta has the third best power play in the ECHL at 24.7%.

The Glads feature the league's best penalty kill at 92.7%.

Atlanta is second in the ECHL with nine home wins.

