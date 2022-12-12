ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
December 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Indy's Howarth fined, suspended
Indy's Kale Howarth has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #282, Indy at Toledo, on Dec. 10.
Howarth was assessed a major penalty for kneeing under Rule #50.3 at 3:17 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Howarth will miss Indy's games vs. Wheeling (Dec. 14), at Wheeling (Dec. 16) and vs. Cincinnati (Dec. 17).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Adirondack's Corson fined, suspended
Adirondack's Noah Corson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #286, Adirondack at Norfolk, on Dec. 11.
Corson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 13:43 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Corson will miss Adirondack's game vs. Newfoundland on Dec. 16.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
