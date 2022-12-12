ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

December 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Indy's Howarth fined, suspended

Indy's Kale Howarth has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #282, Indy at Toledo, on Dec. 10.

Howarth was assessed a major penalty for kneeing under Rule #50.3 at 3:17 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Howarth will miss Indy's games vs. Wheeling (Dec. 14), at Wheeling (Dec. 16) and vs. Cincinnati (Dec. 17).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Adirondack's Corson fined, suspended

Adirondack's Noah Corson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #286, Adirondack at Norfolk, on Dec. 11.

Corson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 13:43 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Corson will miss Adirondack's game vs. Newfoundland on Dec. 16.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.