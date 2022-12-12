Thunder Weekly, December 12

Wichita Thunder goaltender Evan Buitenhuis makes a stop against the Rapid City Rush

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita went on the road to Rapid City for the first time this season. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Thursday, December 8

Wichita at Rapid City, 4-3 L

Friday, December 9

Wichita at Rapid City, 2-1 L

Saturday, December 10

Wichita at Rapid City, 4-1 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, December 16

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 17

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 8-3-1-0

AWAY: 4-5-1-0

OVERALL: 12-8-2-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: T-2nd, Mountain Division, 26 points, .591 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brayden Watts, 11

Assists: Brayden Watts, 14

Points: Brayden Watts, 25

+/-: Cole MacDonald, Michal Stinil, +5

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 36

MILESTONE - Brayden Watts collected his 100th ECHL point on Saturday. He has four assists in his last three games and points in 10 of his last 11. He leads the team in goals, assists and points.

CZECHING IN - Michal Stinil continued on his torrid pace on Thursday night before missing the final two games of last week's road trip. He has at least two points in three-straight, four goals in his last two games and at least two points in five of his last six games.

SIX PACK - Quinn Preston missed the first two games of last week's road trip with the flu, but returned on Saturday and made a big impact. He recorded his first two-goal game of his career to help Wichita to a 4-1 win. He has points in six-straight games (4g, 4a).

GAME WINNER - Timur Ibragimov broke out in a big way on Saturday night. He had a power play goal and a shorthanded tally to help Wichita knock off Rapid City. He recorded his first two-goal game of his career to go along with his first game-winner.

SOLID - Cole MacDonald continues to be a solid addition to the Thunder blueline. He has five points in his last four games and recorded his first multi-assist game of the season on Saturday night. He has already surpassed his ECHL highs with 12 points (2g, 10a) in 18 games this season.

FIRSTS - Dominic Dockery tallied his first goal as a pro on Friday night. The second-year defenseman from Merrimack College has been steady on the blue line for the Thunder. He has four points (1g, 3a) in 22 games and is even on the season for his plus/minus.

BOOTS - Evan Buitenhuis stopped 40 or more shots in a game for the second time this season on Saturday night. He's seen 30 or more shots in 11 of his 14 starts. He is second in saves (494) and second in minutes played (899). He has started seven of the last eight games and 9 of the last 11

THUNDERBOLTS...Stefan Fournier is tied for second with three game-winning goals and tied for second in power play goals (5)...Mark Liwiski is tied for fourth for rookies with 36 penalty minutes...Jay Dickman had a season-high 11 shots on net last week...Wichita is 7-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-1-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 8-2-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 10-6-2 when being outshot by its opponent...

