Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 20, 2023

November 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 8-1-1-1, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 4 Unbeaten / 3 Won

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 15 vs Wheeling (5-6/SOL)

November 17 vs Kalamazoo (4-2 W)

November 18 at Fort Wayne (3-2/SOW)

November 19 at Indy (4-1 W)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 22 at Wheeling (7:10 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

November 24 vs Kalamazoo (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 25 at Fort Wayne (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

First place Fish: The Toledo Walleye earned points in all four games during the week, claiming seven of the eight possible points. After dropping a tough 6-5 shootout loss against Wheeling on Wednesday, the Walleye ripped off three straight wins to sweep the weekend slate. A 4-2 win over Kalamazoo on Friday, a 3-2 shootout win over Fort Wayne on Saturday, and a 4-1 win over Indy on Sunday allowed the Walleye to gain seven points, maintaining their grasp on first place in the Central Division with 18 points at 8-1-2.

Outrageous offense: The Toledo Walleye offense has been able to keep up with the torrid scoring pace to begin the season. The Walleye scored 15 regulation goals and one shootout goal across the four games during the week. The scoring included one power play and two empty-net scores. Brandon Hawkins and Colin Theisen each scored three goals to lead the offense. Trenton Bliss and Riley Sawchuk each scored their first two goals of the season. Sawchuk also scored the lone shootout goal for the Walleye between the two shootouts. Chase Gresock, Conlan Keenan, Sam Craggs, Matt Anderson, and Orrin Centazzo each scored one goal to round out the scoring. The Walleye scored 39 total offensive points during the week.

Streaking Fish: Forward Colin Theisen is riding a seven-game point streak, the second longest of the season by a Walleye player. Theisen has collected eight points (3G, 5A) during his point streak. Defenseman Matt Anderson is also riding a three-game point streak with three points (1G, 2A). Forward Brandon Hawkins holds the longest point streak this season at nine games in which he scored 13 points (9G, 4A).

Bedzy between the pipes: Goaltender Jan Bednar started three of the four games during the week, collecting two wins while also suffering a shootout loss. Bednar earned Walleye Goaltender of the Week with his 2-0-1 record featuring a 2.80 GAA and a .873 SVP. After a rough start to the week with the 6-5 shootout loss to Wheeling on Wednesday, Bednar allowed just two goals in back-to-back nights in Friday's win against Kalamazoo and in Saturday's shootout win against Wheeling. Bednar has yet to record a regulation loss this season, being 6-0-1 on the season.

Historic Fish: The Toledo Walleye are off to their best road start in franchise history after a 4-0-1 start to the season on the road, including winning each of the last four road games. The 8-1-2 overall record is also second-best start in franchise history behind the 2018-19 Walleye who started 9-1-1.

Road warriors: The Toledo Walleye will look to build on the best road start in franchise history as two of the three games this week are on the road. The week will start on Wednesday in Wheeling against the Nailers at 7:10 p.m. ET. The week will split with a home game on Friday against the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:15 p.m. ET, before heading to Fort Wayne on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET to finish out the week.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (3G, 2A = 5 Pts; +5)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (2-0-1, 2.80 GAA, .873 SVP)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.