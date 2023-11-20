Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears dropped a home contest Wednesday night against the Florida Everblades, but battled back to take three out of for four points in two road games Saturday and Sunday night in Savannah and South Carolina.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, November 20 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m.

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 6-5-1-1 (.538)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-1-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-4-1-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 7th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Steve Jandric - 12 points

MOST GOALS: Steve Jandric - 8 goals

MOST ASSISTS: PatrickNewell- 9 assists

PIM LEADER: MitchellHoelscher - 20 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Chris Harpur - +10

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, November 15 vs Florida: 1-4 L

The Solar Bears opened the scoring Wednesday night with a Steve Jandric goal in the first period, but were held off the scoresheet the rest of the way by Cam Johnson. Bobo Carpenter scored twice and Wilmer Skoog tallied two assists in the 4-1 decision.

Saturday, November 18 at Savannah: 5-4 W OT

Orlando earned their first overtime victory of the season on Saturday night in a seesaw affair with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The Solar Bears opened up a 4-2 lead in the second period, but Savannah forced overtime with two, third period goals. Mitchell Hoelscher tallied three points on the night, including the game-winning goal.

Sunday, November 19 at South Carolina: 3-4 OTL

Orlando battled back from a 2-1 deficit to take a 3-2 lead in the third period, but could not hang on. South Carolina came back and won the game in overtime, 4-3. Mitchell Hoelscher, Steve Jandric, and Patrick Newell combined for six points (3g-3a) in the defeat.

BITES:

The Solar Bears earned at least one point when trailing after two periods for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon.

The forward line of Steve Jandric, Mitchell Hoelscher, and Patrick Newell combined for six points on Sunday afternoon in South Carolina.

The Solar Bears are 5-0-0-0 when being outshot this season.

The Solar Bears are 4-1-0-0 when scoring first this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 8 GP, 6-1-0, .918%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 8 GP, 3-3-2, .892%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 16 GP, 3g-5a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 14 GP, 0g-0a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Columbus Blue Jackets - 8 GP, 1-5-1, .898%

