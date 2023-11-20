Get "Lit" with Us at Our Hensville Tree Lighting: Friday, December 1
November 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
We are lighting up the park with our annual tree lighting in Hensville Park on Friday, December 1. We'll have live music, food, and character appearances from Cindi Loo, The Mean One, Buddy the Elf, Jovie, and Santa.
Fleetwood's Tap Room will be open to the public during this event for regular service, featuring holiday beers and cocktails. The Swamp Shop will also have a pop-up stand selling limited cold-weather and holiday gear.
WHERE: Hensville Park
WHEN: Friday, December 1 @ 5 p.m.
TREE LIGHTING: 7 p.m.
Features
Toledo School for the Arts Orchestra | 6 - 6:50 p.m.
Live music from Distant Cousinz | 7 - 9 p.m.
Santa photo opportunity in The Armory | 6 - 8 p.m.
Live ice carvings by Ice Creations
Presented by IBEW Local 245, Lexus of Toledo, and iHeart Radio
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 20, 2023
- Koch Named ECHL Player of the Week - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bob Chase Memorial Game this Thursday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Sign Brady Fleurent - Atlanta Gladiators
- Iowa's Koch Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Get "Lit" with Us at Our Hensville Tree Lighting: Friday, December 1 - Toledo Walleye
- Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 5 - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Hosts Newfoundland on Thanksgiving Week at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Launches out of Weekend, Preps for Lavender Ice Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Reece Vitelli Recalled to AHL Tucson - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Weekly Report- November 20 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 20, 2023 - Toledo Walleye
- Brochu a Brick Wall in 3-1 Komets Win - Wheeling Nailers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.