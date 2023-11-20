Get "Lit" with Us at Our Hensville Tree Lighting: Friday, December 1

November 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







We are lighting up the park with our annual tree lighting in Hensville Park on Friday, December 1. We'll have live music, food, and character appearances from Cindi Loo, The Mean One, Buddy the Elf, Jovie, and Santa.

Fleetwood's Tap Room will be open to the public during this event for regular service, featuring holiday beers and cocktails. The Swamp Shop will also have a pop-up stand selling limited cold-weather and holiday gear.

WHERE: Hensville Park

WHEN: Friday, December 1 @ 5 p.m.

TREE LIGHTING: 7 p.m.

Features

Toledo School for the Arts Orchestra | 6 - 6:50 p.m.

Live music from Distant Cousinz | 7 - 9 p.m.

Santa photo opportunity in The Armory | 6 - 8 p.m.

Live ice carvings by Ice Creations

Presented by IBEW Local 245, Lexus of Toledo, and iHeart Radio

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.