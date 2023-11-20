Stingrays Weekly Report- November 20

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - It's Thanksgiving week, and the South Carolina Stingrays have two games on the schedule. They'll head to Jacksonville on Wednesday for a 7 pm tilt against the Icemen before a Black Friday home matchup against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Friday's game is the second of eleven Frothy Fridays at the North Charleston Coliseum. At every Friday night home game, fans can enjoy $5 Frothy Beard beers through the end of the first intermission. Purchase tickets for this Friday's game.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 5-5-2-0 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 15 at Jacksonville Icemen | 3-2 W

In the second matchup this season between the Stingrays and Icemen, South Carolina won 3-2 in overtime once again. Josh Wilkins ended the game with a highlight-reel toe-drag goal 4:49 into overtime. It was Wilkins' team-leading fifth goal of the year. Garin Bjorklund picked up his second victory of the season and stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Friday, November 17 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 4-2 L

The Stingrays dropped a 4-2 decision to the Savannah Ghost Pirates. South Carolina fell into a 3-0 hole in the first period, and their third-period comeback was too little too late. Mitchell Gibson made 22 saves in the loss.

Sunday, November 19 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 4-3 W

For the third time in four games, the Stingrays went to overtime, and this time, they picked up their first home victory of the season in a 4-3 win over the Orlando Solar Bears. Kevin O'Neil scored the game-winning goal 20 seconds into overtime. Garin Bjorklund stopped 23 of 26 shots in the win. Jackson Leppard and Ryan Leibold each scored their first goal of the season.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 22 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 pm EST

Friday, November 24 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 5 - Kevin O'Neil, Josh Wilkins, Tyson Empey

Assists: 9 - Connor Moore

Points: 13 - Kevin O'Neil

Plus/Minus: Plus-8 - Austin Magera

Penalty Minutes: 31 - Garet Hunt

Power Play Goals: 2 - Patrick Harper, Austin Magera

Wins: 3 - Garin Bjorklund

Goals Against Average: 2.00 - Reid Cooper

Save Percentage: 0.920 - Reid Cooper

BACK TO JAX: On Wednesday, the Stingrays will take on the Icemen for the third of nine meetings between the two teams this season. Both matchups so far this season ended in a 3-2 overtime victory for the Stingrays. South Carolina is 34-28-6 all-time against the Icemen. Wednesday will be the third November game in Jacksonville for the Stingrays.

WHO'S HOT: Kevin O'Neil has five points in his last three games and leads the Stingrays in points per game (1.08). He has played alongside Austin Magera and Tyson Empey for the last four games.

STAT OF THE WEEK: The Stingrays have the top ranked penalty kill in the ECHL (89.7%). They have killed 35 of 39 penalties so far this season.

