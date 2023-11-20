Reece Vitelli Recalled to AHL Tucson

November 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that forward Reece Vitelli has been recalled to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

Through ten games played with Atlanta this season, Vitelli, 22, has posted 14 points (4G, 10A). This will be Vitelli's second stint with Tucson since the start of last year.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native spent six seasons in the WHL, splitting time between the Everett Silvertips, and Prince Albert Raiders.

Atlanta returns home for four games in seven days this week, with the Jacksonville Icemen paying a visit on Tuesday, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits coming to town on Wednesday, the Savannah Ghost Pirates entering the Coliseum on Friday, and then finally, the Swamp Rabbits again, on Saturday. Catch all the action on MixLR and Flo Hockey!

