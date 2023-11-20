Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 5

November 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), collected a three-game home series sweep over Allen where they outscored the Americans 16-5. Idaho enters this week heading to Rapid City, SD for three games tied for second in the ECHL with 22 points.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Rapid City | 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24 at Rapid City | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 at Rapid City | 7:05 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 15 vs. Allen Americans | 6-2 Win

Idaho produced a game high by any team in a single game this season putting up 58 shots while scoring a power-play goal for the second straight game. Idaho got off to a quick start receiving a goal from Keaton Mastrodonato 24 seconds in, Matt Register (PPG) at 3:10, and Francesco Arcuri at 1:55 of the first period to lead 3-0. After Allen scored two power-play goals towards the end of the period Janis Svanenbergs scored his first of the season at 6:16 of the second period to make it 4-2. Ty Pelton-Byce made it 5-2 midway through the final period before Mastrodonato tacked on an empty netter. Bryan Thomson made 23 saves in net.

Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Allen Americans | 5-1 Win

Idaho scored four goals in the second period to take a 4-0 lead. Ty Pelton-Byce and Francesco Arcuri scored a pair of even strength goals 1:50 apart from one another early in the stanza. Zane Franklin and Keaton Mastrodonato scored a pair of power-play goals 65 seconds within one another late in the frame. Spencer Asuchak got the Americans on the board at 12:43 of the third period to pull the deficit within three but Wade Murphy secured the 5-1 win scoring with 2:49 left in regulation. Dylan Wells made 35 saves in net.

Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Allen Americans | 5-2 Win

The score was tied 1-1 after the first period as Francesco Arcuri found the back of the net for his third straight game. For the third time in five games the Steelheads would score four goals in the second period against the Americans to take a 5-1 lead heading into the third period. Jack Becker scored early in the middle frame to give Idaho the lead while Wade Murphy scored midway through to give the Steelheads a two-goal lead. 2:10 after Mruphy's score Colton Kehler made it 4-1 and then just 18 seconds later Zane Franklin scored to make it 5-1. Bryan Thomson made 32 saves in net.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (12-2-0-0, 24pts)

2. Idaho Steelheads (11-2-0-0, 22pts)

3. Rapid City Rush (6-7-1-0, 13pts)

4. Tulsa Oilers (5-6-1-0, 11pts)

5. Wichita Thunder (5-9-1-0, 11pts)

6. Utah Grizzlies (4-6-0-0, 8pts)

7. Allen Americans (3-10-0-0, 6pts)

UPCOMING INDIVIDUAL MILESTONES

Ty Pelton-Byce is two games shy of 100 professional games

Wade Murphy is four goals shy of 50 in his ECHL career

A.J. White is eight goals shy of 100 in his Idaho career

Everett Sheen is eight wins shy of 150 career wins as Head Coach of the Steelheads

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Mark Rassell is tied for the league lead in goals (10) and is tied for second in points (19) while his four game winning goals lead the ECHL ... He has points in back-to-back games after tallying two assists on Friday and Saturday night ... He has points in 11 of his last 12 games (10-9-19) and a goal in 8 of 13 games. He leads the Steelheads in multi-point games (6).

Wade Murphy is tied for third in the league in points (18) ... He had points in all three games against Allen (2-2-4) including a goal on Friday and Saturday night ... He has a point in nine of his last 10 games (7-8-15) and four goals in his last seven games ... He has a point in 11 of 13 games and a goal in seven.

Keaton Mastrodonato is tied for fifth in the league in points (16), tied for fourth amongst rookies ... He is second amongst league rookies in goals (7) and is tied for first in power-play points (8) and assists (6) ... He leads all rookie skaters in shots (58), second amongst all ECHL skaters ... His six power-play assists and eight power-play assists are tied for second amongst all league skaters ... He had (2-1-3) on Wednesday night and scored on Friday ... He has points in four of his last five games (5-4-9) including goals in four of his last five games.

Zane Franklin has points in four straight games (2-3-5) including goals in back-to-back ... He has a point in 10 of his last 11 games (5-8-13).

A.J. White has points in four of his last five games (3-5-8) after recording an assist on Wednesday and two on Friday ... He has a point in 10 of 13 games this season ... He is tied for the league lead in power-play goals (4) and tied for third in power-play points (7).

Jack Becker has points in four straight games (2-3-5) ... He tallied an assist on Wednesday and Friday night and recorded his second multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist on Saturday.

Colton Kehler has a point in three of his last four games (1-2-3) ... He scored a goal on Saturday night and tallied an assist on Wednesday.

Ty Pelton-Byce scored a goal on Wednesday and Friday.

Jake Murray recorded his first professional point with an assist on Friday and then was plus-four on Saturday while tallying an assist ... He finished plus-eight in the series vs. Allen.

Nick Canade has an assist in three straight games and recorded his second fighting major of the season on Saturday night, just the third of the year for Idaho.

Seamus Donohue has points in four straight games (1-5-6) after recording an assist on Wednesday/Friday night and two on Saturday ... He has a point in five of his last six games (2-6-8) and a point in nine of 13 games this year ... He leads all Steelheads defenders in power-play points (2-4-6) and is tied for third amongst ECHL defenders.

Matt Register has points in three of his last four games (1-3-4) and scored his first goal of the season on Wednesday.

Dawson Barteaux has six points (2-4-6) in six games this season with a plus-eleven rating ... He has a point in four of six games.

Dylan Wells is tied for the league lead in wins (6) and is (8-0) in his Steelheads career, the first Idaho goalie to win his first eight games dating back to 2006-07.

Bryan Thomson is tied for first amongst ECHL rookie goaltenders in wins (5) and has won five of his last six games.

TEAM NOTES

NO SHORTAGE OF GOALS

The Steelheads are first in the ECHL averaging 5.08 goals per game this season having scored 66 in 13 games ... They have scored five or more goals in four straight (23 goals) ... and have scored five or more goals eight times this season ... Idaho has scored four or more goals in 11 of 13 games this season. Mark Rassell (10), Wade Murphy (8), and Keaton Mastrodonato (7), are the top three goal getters for Idaho while five players have five or more goals ... 19 of 23 skaters have scored at least one goal while eight skaters have double digits in points and 21 of 23 have tallied a point.

SHOOTING GALLERY

The Steelheads averaged 50.67 shots per game in the three-game series vs. Allen ... They lead the ECHL averaging 41.23 per game this season ... They have tallied 40 or more shots in seven of 13 games this season and have outshot their opponent 11 times posting a 9-2-0 record when doing so ... Keaton Mastrodonato (58) is second in the league, Mark Rassell (54) is tied for fourth, and Wade Murphy (53) is fifth ... Patrick Kudla (33) is fifth amongst ECHL defenders while Seamus Donohue/Matt Register (32) are tied for sixth.

SURGING POWER-PLAY

The Steelheads finished last week (3-for-17, 17.6%) on the power-play and are tied for seventh in the league, (13-for-58, 22.4%) ... They have scored a man advantage goal in three of their last four games and four of last six games ... Seven different players have scored a power-play goal while 11 have tallied a point ... Keaton Mastrodonato (2-6-8) and A.J. White (4-3-7) are the top two leaders on the club in power-play points.

PLAYING WITH A LEAD

Idaho has scored first in five straight games and in nine of their last 11 games ... They are (8-1) when scoring first this season ... They are (4-1) when leading after the first period and lead the ECHL when leading after 40 minutes of play winning all nine games, they have led ... The Steelheads have tailed just twice (1-1) after the first period and twice after two periods (0-2).

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE

The Steelheads have won seven straight games in Boise and lead the ECHL in home victories. In those seven games the Steelheads have sold out in six of them including the largest crowd of the season this past Friday of 5,261. Idaho is outscoring their opponents 43-24 and have scored four or more goals in six of seven games.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Mark Rassell (10)

Assists: Wade Murphy (10)

Points: Mark Rassell (19)

Plus/Minus: Dawson Barteaux, Mark Rassell, Ty Pelton-Byce (+11)

PIMs: Wade Murphy (29)

PPGs: A.J. White (4)

GWGs: Mark Rassell (4)

Shots: Keaton Mastrodonato (58)

Wins: Dylan Wells (6)

GAA: Bryan Thomson (2.87)

SV%: Bryan Thomson (.901)

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for this season or visit Ticketmaster. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.