Iowa's Koch Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

November 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Davis Koch of the Iowa Heartlanders is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 13-19.

Koch scored five goals and added one assist for six points in three games against Utah last week.

The 25-year-old had one goal in a 3-2 win on Wednesday, tallied three points (2g-1a) in a 4-0 victory on Friday and notched a pair of goals in a 3-2 win on Saturday.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Koch leads the Heartlanders with seven goals and 12 points in 12 games this season.

Koch spent the previous four seasons in Germany, totaling 102 points (36g-66a) in 168 games in the DEL and DEL-2.

Prior to turning pro, Koch recorded 255 points (91g-164a) in 319 career Western Hockey League games with Vancouver and Edmonton.

On behalf of Davis Koch, a case of pucks will be donated to an Iowa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.