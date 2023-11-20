Gladiators Sign Brady Fleurent
November 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced Monday that the club has signed forward Brady Fleurent to a standard playing contract (SPC).
Fleurent, 29, signs with Atlanta following a successful start to the season (12GP, 9G, 4A, 13PTS) with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL. The forward last appeared in the ECHL this past season, suiting up in 48 games (9G, 13A, 22PTS) with the Adirondack Thunder.
Atlanta returns home for four games in seven days this week, with the Jacksonville Icemen paying a visit on Tuesday, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits coming to town on Wednesday, the Savannah Ghost Pirates entering the Coliseum on Friday, and then finally, the Swamp Rabbits again, on Saturday. Catch all of the action onMixLR and Flo Hockey!
2023-24 Season Tickets are now available!
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.
The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.
