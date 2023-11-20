Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Cam Johnson of the Florida Everblades is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 13-19. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Johnson went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .954 in three appearances last week.

The 29-year-old made 35 saves in a 4-1 win at Orlando on Wednesday, turned aside 25 shots in a 6-2 victory over Atlanta on Friday and stopped 27 shots in a 3-1 win against the Gladiators on Saturday.

Under contract to Charlotte of the American Hockey League, Johnson is 5-4-0 in nine appearances this season with a 3.04 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

A native of Troy, Michigan, Johnson is 64-38-11 in 117 career ECHL appearances with Florida and Adirondack with eight shutouts, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. He has received the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player in each of the previous two seasons as he has helped lead the Everblades to back-to-back Kelly Cup titles. In 53 career AHL appearances with Charlotte, Cleveland and Binghamton, Johnson is 18-25-8 with one shutout.

Prior to turning pro, Johnson appeared in 102 career games at the University of North Dakota posting an overall record of 56-26-12 with 12 shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

