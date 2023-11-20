ECHL Transactions - November 20

November 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 20, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Troy Kobryn, G

Allen:

Bray Crowder, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Indy:

Connor Fedorek, D from Reading

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Tyler Brennan, G assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Allen:

Add Nolan Orzeck, D added to active roster (traded from Iowa)

Add Justin Allen, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve

Delete Colton Hargrove, F placed on reserve

Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)

Delete Chad Butcher, F traded to Fort Wayne

Atlanta:

Add Brady Fleurent, F signed contract, added to active roster

Cincinnati:

Delete James Hardie, F traded to Rapid City

Fort Wayne:

Add Cameron Supryka, D returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve

Delete William Provost, F traded to Allen

Delete Joe Gatenby, D traded to Allen

Iowa:

Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Add Louis Boudon, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Add Casey Dornbach, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Lellig, D placed on reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/19)

Jacksonville:

Delete Nick Isaacson, F traded to Cincinnati

Kansas City:

Add Ty Enns, F activated from reserve

Delete Tucker Robertson, F recalled to Coachella Valley by Seattle

Maine:

Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled to Providence by Boston

Orlando:

Add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Luchuk, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Tyson Helgesen, D loaned to Tucson

Savannah:

Add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Estes, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from reserve

Delete Eetu Makiniemi, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

ECHL Stories from November 20, 2023

