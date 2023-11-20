ECHL Transactions - November 20
November 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 20, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Troy Kobryn, G
Allen:
Bray Crowder, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Indy:
Connor Fedorek, D from Reading
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Tyler Brennan, G assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Allen:
Add Nolan Orzeck, D added to active roster (traded from Iowa)
Add Justin Allen, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve
Delete Colton Hargrove, F placed on reserve
Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)
Delete Chad Butcher, F traded to Fort Wayne
Atlanta:
Add Brady Fleurent, F signed contract, added to active roster
Cincinnati:
Delete James Hardie, F traded to Rapid City
Fort Wayne:
Add Cameron Supryka, D returned from loan to Belleville
Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve
Delete William Provost, F traded to Allen
Delete Joe Gatenby, D traded to Allen
Iowa:
Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Add Louis Boudon, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Add Casey Dornbach, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Lellig, D placed on reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/19)
Jacksonville:
Delete Nick Isaacson, F traded to Cincinnati
Kansas City:
Add Ty Enns, F activated from reserve
Delete Tucker Robertson, F recalled to Coachella Valley by Seattle
Maine:
Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled to Providence by Boston
Orlando:
Add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve
Delete Aaron Luchuk, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Tyson Helgesen, D loaned to Tucson
Savannah:
Add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve
Add Sebastian Vidmar, F activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Estes, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from reserve
Delete Eetu Makiniemi, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
