Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Hosts Newfoundland on Thanksgiving Week at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies host the Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. Face-off all 3 evenings is at 7:10 pm.

It's the second all-time series between the Grizzlies and Growlers. Utah won 2 out of 3 games vs Newfoundland on December 11, 13-14.

Games This Week

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 - Newfoundland at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Bud Light College Night. Iced Out Hockey and Music.

Friday, November 24, 2023 - Newfoundland at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday. Black Friday.

Saturday, November 25, 2023 - Newfoundland at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

All times Mountain.

Games Last Week

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 - Utah 2 Iowa 3 - Kyle Mayhew and Dylan Fitze scored Utah's goals. Iowa got 1 goal and 1 assist from Liam Coughlin and 2 power play assists from Odeen Tufto. Iowa goaltender Peyton Jones saved 20 of 22. Utah's Trent Miner stopped 22 of 25. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play. Iowa was 2 for 3.

Friday, November 17, 2023 - Utah 0 Iowa 4 - Davis Koch had 2 goals and 1 assist and Peyton Jones had a 30 save shutout as Iowa won their 5th straight game. Iowa scored 4 different ways (5 on 5, power play, shorthanded and on an empty net). Dakota Raabe and Nathan Burke each had 5 shots for Utah. The Grizz outshot Iowa 30 to 29, including a 27 to 13 edge in the final 2 periods. Iowa's power play was 1 for 3. Utah's was 0 for 2.

Saturday, November 18, 2023 - Utah 2 Iowa 3 - Mick Messner scored his first pro goal 3:46 into the second period. Cole Gallant added a third period goal for Utah. Grizz goaltender Dante Giannuzzi stopped 31 of 34 in his pro debut. Iowa's Davis Koch scored 2 goals. Utah outshot Iowa 39 to 34. Both teams were 0 for 2 on the power play.

Grizzlies Player Notes

Mick Messner scored his first pro goal on Nov. 18 at Iowa. Bryan Yoon has an assist in 4 of his last 6 games. Kyle Mayhew has a 21.4 shooting % (3 for 14). 2 of Mayhew's 3 goals have been unassisted. Dylan Fitze has 3 goals in his last 4 games. Goaltender Dante Giannuzzi stopped 31 of 34 in his pro debut on Nov. 18. Brett Stapley has a point in 4 of his 5 games for Utah (1g, 4a) 5 points. Jordan Martel leads Utah with 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists).

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 3-1 when scoring first. Utah is averaging a league low 6.80 penalty minutes per game. Utah has the fewest penalty minutes per game with 68. The Grizzlies are the only team in the league who has not played a game past regulation. Utah is 3rd in the league on the power play at home as they are 5 for 21 (23.8 %). The Grizz have outshot opponents 125 to 82 in the third periods. Utah is 2-1 when leading after 1 period and 3-0 when leading after two periods. 5 of Utah's 10 games have been decided by 1 goal. Utah is 2-1 all-time vs Newfoundland.

Recent Transactions

November 16 - Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

November 13 - Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Fairbrother has 2 assists in 5 games with Utah this season.

November 9 - Forward Kyle Betts was loaned to the AHL's Belleville Senators. Betts has 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists) in 5 games with Utah.

November 6 - Goaltender Trent Miner reassigned from Colorado to Utah.

November 3 - Goaltender Trent Miner was recalled by the AHL's Colorado Eagles on November 3.

October 31 - Brett Stapley was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Last season Stapley spent his first year as a professional with the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions, where he scored 52 points (11 goals, 41 assists) in 57 games. Stapley signed an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles for the 2023-2024 season.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 4-6

Home record: 4-3

Road record: 0-3

Win percentage: .400

Streak: Lost 3

Standings Points: 8

Last 10: 4-6

Goals per game: 2.60 (26th) Goals for: 26

Goals against per game: 3.10 (12th) Goals Against: 31

Shots per game: 32.00 (11th)

Shots against per game: 30.90 (Tied 12th)

Power Play: 6 for 28 - 21.4 % (10th)

Penalty Kill: 20 for 26 - 76.9 % (Tied 19th)

Penalty Minutes: 68. 6.80 per game. (fewest in the league)

Shorthanded Goals: 1

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 2.

Record When Scoring First: 3-1.

Opposition Scores First: 1-5.

Record in One Goal Games: 2-3.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 6 10 10 0 26

Opposition 9 13 9 0 30

Team Leaders

Goals: Nathan Burke/Brandon Cutler (4)

Assists: Jordan Martel (5)

Points: Martel (8)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+4)

PIM: Nathan Burke/Dylan Fitze (10)

Power Play Points: Dylan Fitze (4)

Power Play Goals: Fitze (2)

Power Play Assists: Fitze/Martel/Brett Stapley/Josh Wesley (2)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (38).

Shooting Percentage: Kyle Mayhew (21.4 %) - Minimum 9 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler (2)

Wins: Garrett Metcalf/Trent Miner (2)

Save %: Metcalf (.913)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.69)

Shutouts: Metcalf (1)

Multiple Point Games

2- Kyle Betts, Brandon Cutler, Jordan Martel.

1 - Nathan Burke, Gianni Fairbrother, Dylan Fitze, Brett Stapley, Josh Wesley.

