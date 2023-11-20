Koch Named ECHL Player of the Week

Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders forward Davis Koch has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 13-20. Koch and the Heartlanders went 3-0-0-0 last week to extend the team's winning streak to six games, the second-longest streak in team history (7 games, 2021-22).

Koch scored five goals and added one assist for six points in three games against Utah last week. He registered his first two ECHL multi-goal games Friday and Saturday, including a three-point effort (2g, 1a) Friday for Iowa. He is the first Heartlanders player to win ECHL Player of the Week since Kris Bennett did it in the 2021-22 season.

Iowa has won back-to-back weekly awards; Peyton Jones was named Goaltender of the Week last week, the first goaltender in Heartlanders history to earn that distinction.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Koch leads the Heartlanders with seven goals and 12 points in 12 games this season.

Koch spent the last four seasons in Germany, totaling 102 points (36g-66a) in 168 games in the DEL and DEL-2.

Prior to turning pro, Koch recorded 255 points (91g-164a) in 319 career Western Hockey League games with Vancouver and Edmonton.

On behalf of Davis Koch, a case of pucks will be donated to an Iowa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Heartlanders start a ten-game road trip this Wednesday and return to Xtream Arena for three games against Toledo Dec. 15-17.

