Americans Weekly

November 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans battle the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads) Allen Americans battle the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped three straight games to the Idaho Steelheads last week. The Americans are on a six-game losing streak. Allen is 3-10-0 this season. The Americans play in Wichita on Wednesday night.

Last Week's Record: 0-3-0

Overall record: 3-10-0

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday November 15th

Score: Allen 2 at Idaho 6 Final

Friday, November 17TH

Score: Allen 1 at Idaho 5 Final

Saturday, November 18TH

Score: Allen 2 at Idaho 5 Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, November 22, @ Wichita

Time: 6:05 PM CST

Location Intrust Bank Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, November 24th, @ Tulsa

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: BOK Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, November 25th, @ Tulsa

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: BOK Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (6) Matt Marcinew and Colton Hargrove

Assists - (10) Kris Myllari

Points - (14) Matt Marcinew and Colton Hargrove

Power Play Goals - (2) Matt Marcinew and three others

Power Play Assists - (8) Kris Myllari

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert and Liam Finlay

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others

Game Winning Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Colton Hargrove and Matt Marcinew

First Goal - (2) Grant Hebert

Insurance Goals - (1) Brandon Puriicell

Penalty Minutes - (56) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+1) Justin Allen

Shots on Goal - (51) Matt Marcinew

Save Percentage - (0.956) Leevi Merilainen

Goalie Wins - (1) Leevi Merilainen

Americans Notables:

The Americans have a season-high six-game losing streak.

Allen has given up the most goals in the league (63).

The Americans are in the middle of a six-game road trip (0-3).

Kris Myllari leads the ECHL with eight power play assists.

Matt Marcinew is ninth in the ECHL with 51 shots on goal.

Kris Myllari is fifth overall in points by a defenseman with 12.

Allen is 1-0 in overtime games this season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.