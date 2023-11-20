Americans Weekly
November 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped three straight games to the Idaho Steelheads last week. The Americans are on a six-game losing streak. Allen is 3-10-0 this season. The Americans play in Wichita on Wednesday night.
Last Week's Record: 0-3-0
Overall record: 3-10-0
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday November 15th
Score: Allen 2 at Idaho 6 Final
Friday, November 17TH
Score: Allen 1 at Idaho 5 Final
Saturday, November 18TH
Score: Allen 2 at Idaho 5 Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, November 22, @ Wichita
Time: 6:05 PM CST
Location Intrust Bank Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, November 24th, @ Tulsa
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: BOK Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, November 25th, @ Tulsa
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: BOK Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (6) Matt Marcinew and Colton Hargrove
Assists - (10) Kris Myllari
Points - (14) Matt Marcinew and Colton Hargrove
Power Play Goals - (2) Matt Marcinew and three others
Power Play Assists - (8) Kris Myllari
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert and Liam Finlay
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others
Game Winning Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Colton Hargrove and Matt Marcinew
First Goal - (2) Grant Hebert
Insurance Goals - (1) Brandon Puriicell
Penalty Minutes - (56) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+1) Justin Allen
Shots on Goal - (51) Matt Marcinew
Save Percentage - (0.956) Leevi Merilainen
Goalie Wins - (1) Leevi Merilainen
Americans Notables:
The Americans have a season-high six-game losing streak.
Allen has given up the most goals in the league (63).
The Americans are in the middle of a six-game road trip (0-3).
Kris Myllari leads the ECHL with eight power play assists.
Matt Marcinew is ninth in the ECHL with 51 shots on goal.
Kris Myllari is fifth overall in points by a defenseman with 12.
Allen is 1-0 in overtime games this season.
