Walleye Strengthen Defensive Core with Charlie Curti
January 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye and defenseman Charlie Curti (kurt-ee) have agreed to terms.
Curti, a native of Mound, MN, has not played this year following a season in which the defenseman skated in Denmark. In 35 games for the Aalborg Pirates, Curti posted 23 points (2G, 21A) while playing as a plus-8. His prior two years were spent in the ECHL with Rapid City (2020-2021) and Adirondack (2019-2020). In total, the 27-year-old has skated in 111 ECHL games, producing 47 points (16G, 31A).
Before joining the pro ranks, the 6'0", 196-pound defenseman played his college hockey at Yale University from 2015 through 2019. Curti appeared in 110 games with 37 points (9G, 28A). His best season in points was the 2016-2017 campaign in which he picked up two goals and 12 assists spanning 35 contests. Curti finished his college career as a plus-15 over his final two years with the Bulldogs.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Charlie Curti with the Adirondack Thunder
