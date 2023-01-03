ECHL Transactions - January 3
January 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 3, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Eric Dop, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Indy:
Karl El-Mir, F from Trois-Rivières
Kalamazoo:
Logan J. Nelson, F from Iowa
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Delete Brandon Hickey, D loaned to Henderson
Indy:
Add Chris Van Os-Shaw, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Delete T.J. Fergus, D traded to Savannah
Maine:
Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete Francois Brassard, G recalled by Providence
Delete Nick Isaacson, F traded to Jacksonville
Newfoundland:
Add Simon Kubicek, D assigned by Manitoba
Delete Chris Martenet, D recalled by Manitoba
Norfolk:
Add Clark Hiebert, D team suspension lifted
Add Brett Ouderkirk, F activated from reserve
Delete Todd Burgess, F placed on reserve
Delete Clark Hiebert, D traded to Orlando
Orlando:
Delete Grant Mismash, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Rapid City:
Delete Simon Lavigne, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Savannah:
Delete Clayton Phillips, D traded to Iowa
Toledo:
Add Charlie Curti, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Olivier Ouellet, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Zackary Riel, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Colin Bilek, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Conner Chaulk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)
Delete Chrystopher Collin, F placed on bereavement/family leave
Tulsa:
Add Kylor Wall, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Utah:
Add Garrett Metcalf, G returned from loan to San Diego
Delete Joey Colatarci, D placed on reserve
Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)
Wheeling:
Delete Cam Hausinger, F loaned to Milwaukee
Worcester:
Add Conor Breen, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Trevor Cosgrove, D recalled by Bridgeport
Delete Blade Jenkins, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
