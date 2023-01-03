ECHL Transactions - January 3

January 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 3, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Eric Dop, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Indy:

Karl El-Mir, F from Trois-Rivières

Kalamazoo:

Logan J. Nelson, F from Iowa

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Delete Brandon Hickey, D loaned to Henderson

Indy:

Add Chris Van Os-Shaw, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Delete T.J. Fergus, D traded to Savannah

Maine:

Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Francois Brassard, G recalled by Providence

Delete Nick Isaacson, F traded to Jacksonville

Newfoundland:

Add Simon Kubicek, D assigned by Manitoba

Delete Chris Martenet, D recalled by Manitoba

Norfolk:

Add Clark Hiebert, D team suspension lifted

Add Brett Ouderkirk, F activated from reserve

Delete Todd Burgess, F placed on reserve

Delete Clark Hiebert, D traded to Orlando

Orlando:

Delete Grant Mismash, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Rapid City:

Delete Simon Lavigne, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Savannah:

Delete Clayton Phillips, D traded to Iowa

Toledo:

Add Charlie Curti, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Olivier Ouellet, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zackary Riel, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Colin Bilek, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Conner Chaulk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)

Delete Chrystopher Collin, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Tulsa:

Add Kylor Wall, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Utah:

Add Garrett Metcalf, G returned from loan to San Diego

Delete Joey Colatarci, D placed on reserve

Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)

Wheeling:

Delete Cam Hausinger, F loaned to Milwaukee

Worcester:

Add Conor Breen, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Trevor Cosgrove, D recalled by Bridgeport

Delete Blade Jenkins, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.