Idaho's Scheel Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Adam Scheel of the Idaho Steelheads is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 26-Jan. 1.

Scheel went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963 in two appearances at Utah last week.

The 23-year-old made 25 saves in a 6-2 win on Wednesday and stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Dallas, Scheel is 10-1-0 in 11 appearances with the Steelheads this season and is tied for the ECHL lead with a .934 save percentage while ranking second with a 1.92 goals-against average.

A native of Lakewood, Ohio, Scheel has appeared in 17 career ECHL games with Idaho going 13-4-0 with one shutout, a 2.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928. He has also appeared in 44 career games with Texas of the American Hockey League where he is 15-17-8 with 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Prior to turning pro, Scheel saw action in 78 career games at the University of North Dakota, going 52-18-5 with seven shutouts, a 1.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

Runner-Up: Shane Starrett, Kansas City (2-1-0, 1.67 GAA, .950 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Zach Driscoll (Indy), John Lethemon (Toledo), Taylor Gauthier (Wheeling) and Evan Buitenhuis (Wichita).

