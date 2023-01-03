Voyer Earns Player of the Week Honors

PORTLAND, ME - Mariners forward Alex-Olivier Voyer has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 26-Jan. 1, the league announced on Tuesday. Voyer was one of the main catalysts in the Mariners 3-0-1 week coming out of the holidays, scoring in each game.

Dating back to December 21st at Reading, Voyer has scored a goal in five consecutive games. In Maine's 9-3 victory over Worcester last Wednesday, Voyer registered a hat trick, plus an assist. It was his second hat trick in as many seasons, after he also scored three against Worcester on November 24th, 2021. Voyer followed the hat trick with a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 victory over Trois-Rivieres, and then scored goals on Saturday in Worcester and Sunday back home against the Railers.

Voyer's goals on Wednesday and Saturday were both the game-winning tallies. In total, he recorded eight points (six goals, two assists) and was a +9 over the last week. The 23-year-old Voyer has 10 goals and six assists in 17 games for the Mariners so far this season.

The Sherbrooke, QC native is in his third season under contract with the Providence Bruins, where he spent the majority of the 2021-22 campaign. He's played 66 career AHL games in addition to 34 in the ECHL - 18 with the Mariners and 16 with the Jacksonville Icemen, during the 2020-21 season.

On behalf of Alex-Olivier Voyer, a case of pucks will be donated to a Maine youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

