Komets Start the New Year in Third Place

Fort Wayne, IN - After two wins over rival the Toledo Walleye last week, the Komets entered 2023 in third place in the Central Division with a record of 13-9-3-2 and 31 points. The team has won eight of the last nine games. The Komets travel to Wheeling on Friday before another matchup with Toledo at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Last week's results

Wed. 12/28 vs Toledo FW 2 - TOL 1 W

Fri. 12/30 at Toledo FW 6 - TOL 2 W

Sat 13/31 vs Indy FW 4 - 3 L

About last week - The Komets entertained the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday and held on for a 2-1 victory. Former Komet Thomas Ebbing netted the game's first goal at 18:16 of the first period. In the second, Filip Engarås tied the game with a power play goal at 4:40. The teams skated into the third deadlocked until Shawn Boudrias scored his 10th of the season at 3:01 for the eventual game-winner. Rylan Parenteau got the win making 24 saves.

The Komets traveled to Toledo on Friday. After Toledo's Sam Craggs opened the scoring in the second period, the Komets rattled off four goals. Oliver Cooper scored twice on the power play, while Filip Engarås and Luka Burzan added markers. In the third, Mark Rassell and Anthony Petruzzelli scored to give the Komets a 6-1 lead. Former Komet Ryan Lowney concluded the scoring with a goal at 11:22. Seven Komets finished the game with two points, while defenseman Adam Brubacher finished with three assists. Max Milosek won his Komet debut in net, making 24 saves in the 6-2 win.

The Komets closed out 2022 with the traditional New Year's Eve game versus Indy. The Fuel potted the first two scores before Matt Alvaro scored an unassisted goal at 6:52. Indy's Seamus Malone ended the scoring in the second, making the game 3-1 at the end of two periods. In the third, Oliver Cooper netted a power-play goal with assists from Blake Siebenaler and Shawn Boudrias to pull the Komets within one at 14:00. Indy scored just :48 later to push the lead back up to two. Luka Burzan got the Komets within one at 18:22, but the rally fell short as the Fuel held onto the 4-3 win. Rylan Parenteau took the loss making 29 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: Alex Peters, 7 games (3g, 7a), Oliver Cooper 3 games (3g, 1a)

Goals: Oliver Cooper, 2 games, Luka Burzan, 2 games

Home Points: Stefano Giliati, 5 games (1g, 4a), Alex Peters, 5 games (2g, 5a),

Road Points: Josh Winquist, 7 games (4g, 8a), Stefano Giliati, 6 games (2g, 6a)

Road Goals: Luka Burzan, 2 games

Road Assists: Josh Winquist, 5 games

Komet leaders--

Points: Josh Winquist, 30 (8g, 22a) Tye Felhaber, 30 (7g, 23a)

Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 13

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 23

Power Play Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli 5

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, Oliver Cooper, 1

Game Winning Goals: Oliver Cooper 3

Shots: Tye Felhaber, 91

PIM: Jacob Graves, 45

Plus/Minus: Filip Engarås +11

Home Points: Josh Winquist 16 (4g, 12a)

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 8

Home Assists: Josh Winquist, 12

Road Points: Josh Winquist, (4g, 10a) Tye Felhaber, 14 (3g 11a)

Road Goals: Drake Rymsha 5

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 11

Goaltenders

Appearances: 13, Rylan Parenteau

Wins: 8, Rylan Parenteau

Saves: 320, Rylan Parenteau

Goals against Avg: 2.00, Max Milosek

Save percentage: 0.923 Max Milosek

For the week -

Goaltenders

GAA MIN SA GA SV W L T OTL SOL SV% SO

Max Milosek 2.00 60 26 2 24 1 0 0 0 0 0.923 0

Rylan Parenteau 2.53 118 58 5 53 1 1 0 0 0 0.914 0

Special K's- The Komets were perfect on the penalty kill, going 11 for 11. On the power play, the team scored four goals on 10 chances.

Icing the puck - The Komets' eight-game win streak ended Saturday. It was the longest since March 21, 2009 - April 3, 2009. The Komets have gained points in 11 of the last 14 games. Josh Winquist's 13-game point streak (6g, 14a) was the second-longest in the ECHL this season. Winquist's 10-game assist streak was the longest in the league this season. The Komets have scored power-play goals in 11 straight games and have killed 16 consecutive straight power plays. Goaltender Rylan Paranteau has won five of his last six starts. Adam Brubacher has six assists over the previous four games. Oliver Cooper has three power-play goals over the last two games. Rookie Mark Rassell finished the month of December with 13 points (8g, 5a). The Komets averaged 9,233 fans over the previous two home games. The team has a four-game winning streak against Toledo for the first time since 2017. The Komets are one of eight teams to eclipse 100 goals scored so far this season. The club leads the league in shots on goal with 36.56 per game.

Upcoming Promotions

MLK TRIBUTE NIGHT - JANUARY 15 -- The Komets will honor Martin Luther King Jr. with special jerseys sponsored by CareSource. The jerseys will be auctioned to benefit Healthier Moms and Babies.

