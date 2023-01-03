Maine's Voyer Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Alex-Olivier Voyer of the Maine Mariners is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 26-Jan. 1.

Voyer scored six goals, added two assists and was a +9 in four games last week.

The 23-year-old notched a hat trick and added an assist in a 9-3 win against Worcester on Wednesday, had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory against Trois-Rivières on Friday and had a goal in a 6-2 win at Worcester on Saturday and in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Railers on Sunday.

Under contract to Providence of the American Hockey League, Voyer has 16 points (10g-6a) in 17 games with the Mariners this season while also skating in three games with the Bruins.

A native of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Voyer has recorded 25 points (13g-12a) in 34 career ECHL games with Maine and Jacksonville while adding 16 points (8g-8a) in 66 career AHL games with Providence.

Prior to turning pro, Voyer posted 203 points (95g-108a) in 289 career games with Sherbrooke and Rimouski in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

On behalf of Alex-Olivier Voyer, a case of pucks will be donated to a Maine youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Alex Ierullo, Greenville (4 gp, 4g, 5a, 9 pts.) and Jordan Kawaguchi, Idaho (3 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Seamus Malone (Indy), Brendan Harris (Jacksonville), Jeremy McKenna (Kansas City), Ryan Foss (Norfolk), Jacob Gaucher (Reading), Sam Craggs (Toledo), Jeremy Addamo (Wheeling) and Michal Stinil (Wichita).

