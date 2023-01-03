Garrett Metcalf Returns to Grizzlies After Stint in AHL

West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Garrett Metcalf returns to the Utah Grizzlies after a stint in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls.

Metcalf appeared in 5 games with San Diego. He got a win on December 23, 2022 for the Gulls at Tucson, where he saved 27 of 29.

Metcalf has a record of 5-1 with a .913 save percentage and a 3.16 goals-against-average for Utah this season. Metcalf has previous AHL experience with Lehigh Valley and was in training camp with the Calgary Hitmen.

In a separate roster move the Grizzlies release goaltender Eric Dop, who appeared in 1 game with Utah.

The Grizzlies will have 4 home games in the month of January. Next home game will be on January 16 vs Idaho at 3:10 pm on Martin Luther King Day. The Grizz will host Rapid City for a 3-game series on January 25, 27-28. Face-off all 3 nights in that set will be at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

