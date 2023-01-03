Shea Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

PORTLAND, ME - Mariners forward Pat Shea has been named the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for December. Shea posted a league-best +17 rating in 11 games, as the Mariners went 9-2-0 in the month.

Shea, 25, is in his second season as a Mariner, coming out of the University of Maine. After a solid rookie season in 2021-22, he has nearly matched last year's production in less than half the amount of games this season. His 27 points is third on the team, while he is tied with former UMaine teammate Tim Doherty for the team goals lead, at 13. To go along with the +17 rating in December, Shea scored six goals and added nine assists. He had a six game point streak from December 17-31.

A native of Marshfield, MA, Shea was selected by the Florida Panthers in the 7th round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In addition to his time with the Mariners, he skated in four American Hockey League games with the Springfield Thunderbirds last season.

The Mariners are next in action on Wednesday in Trois-Rivieres, QC to take on the Lions at 7 PM. The game will be aired on the Mariners Broadcast Network, via FloHockey and Mixlr, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 PM. The next home game is Friday, January 6th at 7:15 against the Adirondack Thunder. It's Nickelodeon Rocket Power night, featuring specialty jerseys and an auction. All individual tickets are the throwback price of $8. Mariners alumni from the 70s, 80s, and 90s will be on hand. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 candy, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light Drafts until the start of the 2nd period.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

