Adam Scheel Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

BOISE, ID - Adam Scheel of the Idaho Steelheads is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 26-Jan. 1.

Scheel went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963 in two appearances at Utah last week.

The 23-year-old made 25 saves in a 6-2 win on Wednesday and stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 3-0 victory on Saturday for his first professional shutout. In addition, he has won nine straight games dating back to Nov. 11 making 247 saves on 265 shots during the stretch.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Dallas, Scheel is 10-1-0 in 11 appearances with the Steelheads this season and is tied for the ECHL lead with a .934 save percentage while ranking second with a 1.92 goals-against average.

A native of Lakewood, Ohio, Scheel has appeared in 17 career ECHL games with Idaho going 13-4-0 with one shutout, a 2.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928. He has also appeared in 44 career games with Texas of the American Hockey League where he is 15-17-8 with 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Prior to turning pro, Scheel saw action in 78 career games at the University of North Dakota, going 52-18-5 with seven shutouts, a 1.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

It is the second time this season a Steelheads goalie has earned the goaltender of the week honor as Rémi Poirier earned the honor for the week of Dec. 12-18 while Jake Kupsky was named goaltender of the month for November. The Steelhead have the best goals against average this year (1.86) and have held their opponents to two or fewer goals in 20 of 29 games this year.

