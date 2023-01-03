Thunder Weekly, January 3, 2023

January 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder celebrate a goal

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder celebrate a goal(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed the 2022 portion of the schedule with three games against Allen. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, December 28

Allen at Wichita, 5-2 W

Friday, December 30

Wichita at Allen, 5-3 L

Saturday, December 31

Wichita at Allen, 7-3 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, January 4

Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Winning Wednesday, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Friday, January 6

Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 7

Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. T-Dog's Birthday, presented by Sonic Drive-In, Jump Start and McPherson College. Wiener Dog Nationals, presented by Petland West Wichita. Pirates and Princesses Night, presented by Happily Ever After Parties.

Sunday, January 8

Wichita at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App. Watch every game live on FloHockey**

**Join Matthew Harding before every home game for the Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:40 p.m. for home games and 3:40 on Sunday**

WICHITA

HOME: 12-3-1-0

AWAY: 6-7-1-0

OVERALL: 18-10-2-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 38 points, .633 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brayden Watts, 18

Assists: Michal Stinil, 23

Points: Brayden Watts, Michal Stinil, 38

+/-: Cole MacDonald, +12

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 59

MILESTONES - Head Coach Bruce Ramsay is approaching two big milestones. He will coach in his 1,000th game on Wednesday night. Ramsay is eight wins away from reaching 500 as a professional head coach.

ON FIRE - Michal Stinil tallied his first pro hat trick on Saturday. Since November 27, he has recorded at least two points in 12 of his last 14 games. He has two points in six straight games. Last week, he finished with seven points (3g, 7a). He is third in the league with 23 assists and tied for second with Brayden Watts with 38 points.

FIVE - Jay Dickman picked a great time of year to find his scoring touch. He has goals in five-straight games, which started on December 22. The Shoreview, Minnesota native also has points in seven-straight (5g, 5a).

BUCKEYE - Quinn Preston extended his point-streak to 12 games last weekend. He added two goals and five helpers in the team's three games against Allen. He has 24 points (10g, 14a) in 26 games.

18TH HOLE - Brayden Watts recorded his 18th goal of the season on Saturday night. He has points in eight-straight games and goals in six of his last seven. Watts is second in the league in goals and tied for second with 38 points.

NEW FACE - Sam Sternschein was acquired before the Christmas break and has already made an impact. He has goals in back-to-back games and three points (2g, 1a) in four outings since coming to the Air Capital.

OFFENSE - Wichita has found its stride on offense over the last six games. The Thunder have at least five goals in five of the last six games and have scored 33 times over that stretch. Wichita is 10th in the league, averaging 3.37 goals for per game. The Thunder are seventh in the league giving up 2.87 goals against per game.

POWERING UP - The Thunder power play have erupted over the last six games. Wichita has scored on the man advantage in six-straight and at least two power play goals in five of the last six. Over that span, Wichita is 14-for-35, good for a 40% clip. The Thunder have moved up to fourth in the league on the power play, going 35-for-146 (24%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Cole MacDonald has points in six-straight and assists in his last three...Timur Ibragimov has points in four-straight...Billy Constantinou has points in three-straight...Mark Liwiski is fifth for rookies with 47 penalty minutes...Wichita is 11-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-2-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 9-3-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 13-6-2 when being outshot by its opponent...

Join us on January 4 for Winning Wednesday, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Get four goal zone tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's for just $40. The gift cards are limited to the first 50 packages purchased. To buy tickets, click here.

2022 is coming to an end and we have a deal for you. Save on the rest of the season. Get four quarter season plans in premium and get an immediate upgrade to VIP seating for just $200 per seat. This offer also includes four extra complimentary tickets, a photo on the ice and a signed puck by your favorite player. Contact the office today to reserve yours or click here.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.