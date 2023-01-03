Maine's Shea Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

January 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Maine Mariners forward Patrick Shea

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners forward Patrick Shea(Maine Mariners)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Maine Mariners' forward Patrick Shea is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for December after posting a league-best +17 rating in 11 games.

Shea posted an even or better rating in each of his 11 games during the month, highlighted by a +4 on Dec. 21 at Reading and a +3 on Dec. 28 against Worcester.

The 25-year-old is tied for the team lead with 13 goals this season while ranking third with 27 points, to go along with a +7 rating, in 28 games this season.

A native of Marshfield, Massachusetts, Shea has tallied 58 points (28g-30a) in 88 career ECHL games with Maine while adding two assists in four career games with Springfield of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Shea posted 54 points (20g-34a) in 135 career games at the University of Maine.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Patrick Shea with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Mariners' home game.

Runner-Up: Matt Register, Idaho (+16).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Travis Broughman (+5); Allen - Chad Butcher (+5); Atlanta - Derek Topatigh (+9); Cincinnati - Lincoln Griffin, Lee Lapid and Matt McLeod (+4); Florida - Stefan Leblanc (+11); Fort Wayne - Filip Engaras (+8); Greenville - Nikita Pavlychev (+11); Indy - Cameron Hillis (+9); Iowa - Yuki Miura (+5); Jacksonville - Christohper Brown and Luke Martin (+11); Kalamazoo - Marc Gatcomb (+1); Kansas City - Cole Coskey (+3); Newfoundland - Brett Budgell (+4); Norfolk - Todd Burgess (+5); Orlando - Tyler Bird (+9) Rapid City - Keegan Iverson (+6); Reading - Jacob Gaucher (+9); South Carolina - Anthony Del Gaizo (+6); Toledo - Mitchell Heard (+6); Trois-Rivières - Olivier Galipeau (+6); Tulsa - Ethan Stewart (+5); Utah - Tarun Fizer and James Shearer (+2); Wheeling - Justin Addamo (+9); Wichita - Dylan MacPherson (+10) and Worcester - Myles McGurty and Austin Osmanski (+1).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.