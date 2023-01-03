Maine's Shea Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
January 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Maine Mariners' forward Patrick Shea is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for December after posting a league-best +17 rating in 11 games.
Shea posted an even or better rating in each of his 11 games during the month, highlighted by a +4 on Dec. 21 at Reading and a +3 on Dec. 28 against Worcester.
The 25-year-old is tied for the team lead with 13 goals this season while ranking third with 27 points, to go along with a +7 rating, in 28 games this season.
A native of Marshfield, Massachusetts, Shea has tallied 58 points (28g-30a) in 88 career ECHL games with Maine while adding two assists in four career games with Springfield of the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Shea posted 54 points (20g-34a) in 135 career games at the University of Maine.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Patrick Shea with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Mariners' home game.
Runner-Up: Matt Register, Idaho (+16).
Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Travis Broughman (+5); Allen - Chad Butcher (+5); Atlanta - Derek Topatigh (+9); Cincinnati - Lincoln Griffin, Lee Lapid and Matt McLeod (+4); Florida - Stefan Leblanc (+11); Fort Wayne - Filip Engaras (+8); Greenville - Nikita Pavlychev (+11); Indy - Cameron Hillis (+9); Iowa - Yuki Miura (+5); Jacksonville - Christohper Brown and Luke Martin (+11); Kalamazoo - Marc Gatcomb (+1); Kansas City - Cole Coskey (+3); Newfoundland - Brett Budgell (+4); Norfolk - Todd Burgess (+5); Orlando - Tyler Bird (+9) Rapid City - Keegan Iverson (+6); Reading - Jacob Gaucher (+9); South Carolina - Anthony Del Gaizo (+6); Toledo - Mitchell Heard (+6); Trois-Rivières - Olivier Galipeau (+6); Tulsa - Ethan Stewart (+5); Utah - Tarun Fizer and James Shearer (+2); Wheeling - Justin Addamo (+9); Wichita - Dylan MacPherson (+10) and Worcester - Myles McGurty and Austin Osmanski (+1).
Maine Mariners forward Patrick Shea
