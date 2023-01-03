Forward Tyler Irvine Recalled by Cleveland Monsters
January 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) have recalled the loan of forward Tyler Irvine.
Irvine, 26, has scored three goals, earned four assists and picked up 10 penalty minutes in 12 games played for the K-Wings this season. The forward has also played in five games for Cleveland in 2022-23.
The 5-foot 11-inch, 170-pound, forward is a Livonia, MI native and has played 50 career AHL games over the past three seasons for Binghamton, Utica and Cleveland (3G, 6A).
Irvine also played his college hockey at Merrimack College from 2016 thru 2020 (119 GP, 30G, 33A) and was named team captain of the Warriors during his senior season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2023
- Ghost Pirates Acquire T.J. Fergus from Heartlanders - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Simon Lavigne Recalled by AHL Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Face KC Tonight in Missouri - Allen Americans
- Shea Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Maine Mariners
- Forward Tyler Irvine Recalled by Cleveland Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Maine's Shea Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, January 3, 2023 - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Travels to Rapid City for 3 Game Set - Utah Grizzlies
- Adam Scheel Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho's Scheel Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Maine's Voyer Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Voyer Earns Player of the Week Honors - Maine Mariners
- Komets Start the New Year in Third Place - Fort Wayne Komets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- Forward Tyler Irvine Recalled by Cleveland Monsters
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Neck and Neck Heading into New Year, Rainbow Ice Less Than Two Weeks Out
- K-Wings Stand Up to Growlers on NYE, Come Up Just Short
- K-Wings Score 3 Power Play Goals, Growlers Escape in OT
- K-Wings Battle, Fall Late to Cyclones