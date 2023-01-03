Forward Tyler Irvine Recalled by Cleveland Monsters

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) have recalled the loan of forward Tyler Irvine.

Irvine, 26, has scored three goals, earned four assists and picked up 10 penalty minutes in 12 games played for the K-Wings this season. The forward has also played in five games for Cleveland in 2022-23.

The 5-foot 11-inch, 170-pound, forward is a Livonia, MI native and has played 50 career AHL games over the past three seasons for Binghamton, Utica and Cleveland (3G, 6A).

Irvine also played his college hockey at Merrimack College from 2016 thru 2020 (119 GP, 30G, 33A) and was named team captain of the Warriors during his senior season.

