Ghost Pirates Acquire T.J. Fergus from Heartlanders
January 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team has acquired defenseman T.J. Fergus from the Iowa Heartlanders in exchange for defenseman Clayton Phillips.
Fergus, 25, has scored two goals and added five assists in 19 games with the Heartlanders this season. The Oakville, ON native appeared in seven games last year with the Florida Everblades. Fergus played four years at Acadia University following a four-season stint in the Ontario Hockey League with the Erie Otters, Hamilton Bulldogs and the Barrie Colts.
Phillips, 23, has notched two assists in 27 games with the Ghost Pirates in his first professional season following his college career at the University of Minnesota and Penn State. The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Phillips with the 93rd overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
