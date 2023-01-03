Americans Face KC Tonight in Missouri
January 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the first of two games against the Kansas City Mavericks starting tonight at 7:05 pm. This is the first meeting of the season between the two teams. The Mavericks won the last meeting last year on April 7th in Allen, 3-2 in overtime. The two clubs will meet three times this week.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CST
Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels
Official Post-Game Bar: Dodies Cajun
Next Home Game: 1/8/23 vs. Kansas City Mavericks, 2:05 PM CST
Series Loss: The Americans dropped the final game of their three-game series against the Wichita Thunder on New Year's Eve 7-3 at CUTX Event Center. Wichita outscored the Americans 4-2 in the second period. Mikal Stinil had a hat trick for the victorious Thunder. Wichita went 2-for-5 on the power play, while Allen went 1-for-5. Jared Bethune (2), Colton Hargrove (5), and Jack Combs (17), all scored for the Americans. Logan Flodell made the start for the Americans giving up four goals on 16 shots. Luke Peressini in relief gave up three goals on 17 shots. With the loss, the Americans are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.
New Streak: After having his three-game point streak snapped, Mikael Robidoux started a new streak with an assist on New Year's Eve. Robidoux has five points in seven games this season.
Tied for Sixth: Americans forward Hank Crone continues his fine rookie season as he is currently tied for sixth overall in the ECHL Scoring Race with 33 points in 27 games. In addition to top-six in the league scoring, he also leads the Americans in shots on goal this season with 86. The North Texas native signed with the Americans as a free agent this past off-season.
Combs Top 3: Americans forward Jack Combs is tied for third overall in the ECHL in goals scored with 17. Combs has scored four goals in his last four games.
Hot Shot: Americans forward Liam Finlay is fifth overall in shooting percentage by a rookie at 23.9 %
Rookie Leader: Americans Rookie forward Hank Crone is second overall in Rookie Points with 33. Through 27 games this season he has 14 goals and 19 assists.
Alone at the Top: The Americans are first overall in the league in penalty minutes this season averaging 18.48 penalty minutes per game.
Comparing Allen and KC
Allen Americans:
Home: 4-7-1-0
Away: 5-10-0-0
Overall: 9-17-1-0
Last 10: 4-6-0-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (17) Jack Combs
Assists: (19) Hank Crone
Points: (33) Hank Crone
+/-: (+5) Chad Butcher
PIM: (59) Jackson Leppard
Kansas City Mavericks:
Home: 10-1-3-0
Away: 3-10-0-0
Overall: 13-11-3-0
Last 10: 5-4-1-0
Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:
Goals: (16) Jeremy McKenna
Assists: (15) Jeremy McKenna
Points: (31) Jeremy McKenna
+/-: (+7) Theo Calvas
PIM: (39) Marc McNulty
