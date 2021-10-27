Walleye Set Record for Season Ticket Sales

The best fans in the ECHL have done it again. We've set a new season ticket sales record for the 2021-22 season! That's right, we have more season ticket holders than ever before.

After more than 600 days without T-Town Hockey, interest in attending a game has never been greater. A very limited number of season ticket packages remain. Give us a call today at 419-725-4367 to secure your plan and be part of the best fanbase in minor league hockey. Act now - Opening Weekend is less than two weeks away.

