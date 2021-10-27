Thunder Use Electric Powerplay to Down Railers, 6-2

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder notched their first win of the season on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena as they beat the Worcester Railers 6-2. Adirondack's man-advantage tallied three of the Thunder's six goals in the victory.

After the Railers scored early on a powerplay of their own, the Thunder used a three-goal first period to gain an edge. Colin Long (Payne), Alex Carrier (Thompson, DeVito) and Patrick Grasso (PP - Smith, Masonius) added goals in the first frame.

Worcester pulled within a goal in the second but another powerplay goal by the Thunder, this time thanks to Joe Masonius (Long, Ryczek) once again extended Adirondack's lead by two.

Adirondack used two third-period goals, including a powerplay goal by Tyler Irvine (MacArthur, Thompson) and an empty-netter by Carrier (unassisted), to separate themselves from Worcester and secure a 6-2 victory.

Mareks Mitens stopped 25 of 27 shots to pick up his first win of the season while Railers' netminder Colten Ellis made 29 saves on 34 shots. The Thunder finished 3-for-6 on the powerplay and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Thunder are back on home ice again this Saturday night for Healthcare Heroes Night at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

