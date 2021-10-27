Cliff Watson Assigned to the Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Wednesday that they have assigned defenseman Cliff Watson to the Indy Fuel.

Watson, 27, joins the Fuel after playing in two games for the IceHogs to start the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman signed a 2-way contract with the IceHogs this season after splitting last year between Indy and Rockford. Skating in 45 games for the Fuel, Watson tallied one goal, 16 assists and 32 penalty minutes.

Watson joins the Fuel ahead of a one-game road trip with the Cincinnati Cyclones. Following their game against Cincinnati, the Fuel return home on Wednesday and Saturday to face the Toledo Walleye and Iowa Heartlanders.

