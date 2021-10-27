Growlers Issue Statement

ST. JOHNS, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers organization regrets to inform the public, our passionate fanbase, sponsors, and community partners that the first six games of the Growlers season will be played at Coca-Cola Coliseum, home of the Toronto Marlies.

The announcement this morning by the City of St. John's to suspend the Growler's home games, pending an internal workplace investigation, has significantly disrupted the operations of the ECHL, Toronto Maple Leafs, Adirondack Thunder, and Worcester Railers. Deacon Sports and Entertainment acknowledges the disrupted organizations for their understanding and appreciates their continuous support of the Newfoundland Growlers Hockey Club as we move forward.

Further information, including the process for refunds of tickets for the first six games of the Growlers season, will be communicated directly to ticket holders and shared on our website at nlgrowlers.com once it becomes available.

