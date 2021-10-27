ECHL Announces Schedule Change for Worcester vs. Newfoundland Games on November 12, 13, and 14

The ECHL announced on Wednesday that the Newfoundland Growlers' first six home games of the 2021-22 season will be played at Coca-Cola Coliseum, home of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

The Growlers will host Adirondack on November 5, 6 and 7 and Worcester on November 12, 13 and 14. Friday (10/12) night's game will begin at 7 p.m. (EST) while Saturday and Sunday's contests are slated for 4 p.m. (EST).

The announcement this morning by the City of St. John's to suspend the Growlers' home games - including access to the team's dressing room - pending the results of an internal workplace investigation has disrupted the operations of the ECHL, Toronto Maple Leafs, Adirondack Thunder and Worcester Railers. Deacon Sports and Entertainment acknowledges the aforementioned organizations for their understanding and ability to support the operation of the Newfoundland Growlers Hockey Club as we move forward.

