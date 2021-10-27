Steelheads Magnet Schedules, Scott Burt Return this Weekend

October 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads mark their first giveaway night of the season as they welcome former player and coach Scott Burt to and the Rapid City Rush to Idaho Central Arena this Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:10 p.m.

The Steelheads will be handling out 2021-22 Magnet Schedules, courtesy of Project Filter, to the first 1,000 fans in attendance at Friday night's game. All Steelheads Season Ticket Holders will also be receiving these schedules. This is the first of five giveaway nights throughout the regular season and kicks off the team's promotional schedule. More details on the promo schedule will be announced later this week.

The Steelheads also welcome back former player and assistant coach Scott Burt for the first time since taking the position as Head Coach of the Rapid City Rush. Burt was introduced to his current position on July 7 following one season as the Steelheads Assistant Coach. He played 403 games with the Steelheads over seven seasons from 2000 through 2007, tallying 250 points (111 goals, 139 assists) and 730 penalty minutes while helping the team to two Kelly Cup Championships.

The Steelheads and Rush meet for the first of an 11-game season schedule and the first of five contests at Idaho Central Arena. The Rush played 71 games during the 2020-21 regular season and earned a 32-35-3-1 record with 68 points, sitting seventh in the Western Conference. During their last season set, the Steelheads earned a 4-5-1 record against the Rush, marking the first series win for Rapid City since they joined the ECHL in 2014-15. The Steelheads own a 42-18-5 record all-time against the Rush and are 20-8-4 at Idaho Central Arena.

Tickets are available for both games by calling 331-TIXS or visiting idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

Take advantage of the Steelheads Mini-Plan, offering four tickets to any Steelheads game, two small beer vouchers and a Steelheads bucket hat all for just $79! Contact the Steelheads to snag this deal! Single-game tickets are also available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS. Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and more on ECHL TV.

