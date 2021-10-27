Growlers Issue Statement Regarding Workplace Conduct Accusations

ST. JOHNS, NL - Deacon Sports and Entertainment (DSE) are disappointed to learn about accusations of disrespectful workplace conduct brought forth by some of St. John's Sports and Entertainment Ltd. (SJSEL) staff. DSE understands and acknowledges the importance of a safe and respectful workplace and does not tolerate harassment of any kind.

DSE unequivocally denies the accusations brought forward by (SJSEL) and welcomes an independent investigation into the matter.

The unprecedented penalty of suspension of the Growlers Hockey Club and restriction of access to team facilities within Mile One Centre was levied upon the organization without any due process and contradicts the terms of the lease agreement with SJSEL, including the Safe Workplace Agreement.

As the hockey season approached, DSE sought accountability for the assurances and obligations of SJSEL pursuant to our lease agreement, including the availability of tickets. DSE reached out to SJSEL staff regarding their concerns and sought a pathway to remedy the situation unsuccessfully. DSE will continue in its attempts to resolve all outstanding issues with SJSEL so the Newfoundland Growlers can return to play at home.

The Newfoundland Growlers and DSE acknowledge our passionate fans for their continued support while we navigate the current situation. An update regarding tickets will be communicated to our fans in the coming days as we continue to confirm those details with SJSEL.

