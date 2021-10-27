Sasha Mutala Reassigned to Utah

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Sasha Mutala has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Mutala played in 7 games with Utah towards the end of the 2020-2021 regular season. He scored 3 goals and 1 assist. His best game was on May 23, 2021 where he scored 2 goals in a 4-0 Utah win over Allen at Maverik Center.

The 20 year-old Mutala played in the WHL with the Tri-City Americans for 5 seasons from 2016-2021, and scoring 65 goals and 89 assists in 217 games. He was drafted in the 5th round (140th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Grizzlies are on the road this weekend for a 2 city, 3 games in 3 day trip. Utah is at Wichita on Friday, October 29th and at Allen on October 30th and 31st. Every Grizzlies game can be seen on FloSports and heard on Mixlr. Next homestand for Utah will be on November 5th and 6th vs Rapid City. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Saturday the 6th is Pooch on the Pond where you can bring your dog to the game and sit in a special section at Maverik Center.

