Goaltender Berry Brings Depth to Gladiators' Net

October 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators President Jerry James and Head Coach Jeff Pyle announced on Wednesday that rookie goaltender Jack Berry has signed a Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

"We're looking forward to seeing what Jack can do with us at this level," said James. "He's had a strong start to this season in the SPHL, and he'll be a solid addition to our group."

Berry, 25, has played one game this season in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Peoria Rivermen. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound netminder made 26 saves on 28 shots in a winning effort on Oct. 23.

The Holly, Michigan native turned pro last season in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and posted a 2-4-2 record, 2.52 goals-against average, and a .904 save percentage.

Berry previously played four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey for the University of Wisconsin. Through 67 games with the Badgers, Berry recorded a 21-27-4 record, 3.05 goals-against average, and a .893 save percentage. The goaltender was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and received the team's Mark Johnson Rookie of the Year award as a freshman in 2016-17.

Berry and Chris Nell are now the two goaltenders on Atlanta's roster. Goaltender Tyler Parks started the Gladiators' previous game on Oct. 23 against the Orlando Solar Bears, but he has since been recalled to the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators.

The home opener for the Gladiators is Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 PM on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at Gas South Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.