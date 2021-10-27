ECHL Transactions - October 27
October 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 27, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Canon Pieper, F
Tommy Tsicos, F
Maine:
Sean Bonar, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Mareks Mitens, G assigned by Utica
Add Michael Vukojevic, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Delete Brandon Kasel, G placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Jack Berry, G signed contract, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Taylor Ross, F signed contract, added to active roster
Greenville:
Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve
Delete Christian Kasastul, D loaned to Ontario
Indy:
Add Cliff Watson, D assigned by Rockford
Delete Quin Foreman, F placed on reserve
Delete Tom Aubrun, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)
Iowa:
Add Brett Gravelle, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cole Golka, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)
Kansas City:
Add Nick Pastujov, F activated from reserve
Delete John Schiavo, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Jon Gillies, G signed contract, added to active roster
Norfolk:
Add Blake Murray, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Orlando:
Delete Cole Moberg, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add Zach Court, F activated from reserve
Delete Hudson Elynuik, F recalled by Tucson
Toledo:
Add Josh Dickinson, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Delete Brandon Hawkins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)
Utah:
Add Sasha Mutala, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Worcester:
Add J.D. Dudek, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on reserve
