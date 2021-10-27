ECHL Transactions - October 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 27, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Canon Pieper, F

Tommy Tsicos, F

Maine:

Sean Bonar, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Mareks Mitens, G assigned by Utica

Add Michael Vukojevic, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Delete Brandon Kasel, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Jack Berry, G signed contract, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Taylor Ross, F signed contract, added to active roster

Greenville:

Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve

Delete Christian Kasastul, D loaned to Ontario

Indy:

Add Cliff Watson, D assigned by Rockford

Delete Quin Foreman, F placed on reserve

Delete Tom Aubrun, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)

Iowa:

Add Brett Gravelle, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cole Golka, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)

Kansas City:

Add Nick Pastujov, F activated from reserve

Delete John Schiavo, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jon Gillies, G signed contract, added to active roster

Norfolk:

Add Blake Murray, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Orlando:

Delete Cole Moberg, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Zach Court, F activated from reserve

Delete Hudson Elynuik, F recalled by Tucson

Toledo:

Add Josh Dickinson, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Delete Brandon Hawkins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)

Utah:

Add Sasha Mutala, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Worcester:

Add J.D. Dudek, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on reserve

