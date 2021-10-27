ECHL Announces Schedule Change for Next Weekend's Thunder vs. Growlers Games
October 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The ECHL has announced a schedule change for next weekend's Adirondack Thunder vs. Newfoundland Growlers three-in-three matchup that was originally set to take place at Mile One Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland.
The games will now be played at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, the home of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies. Friday night's game will begin at 7:00pm eastern while Saturday and Sunday's contests are slated for 4:00pm eastern.
