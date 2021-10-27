ECHL Announces Schedule Change for Next Weekend's Thunder vs. Growlers Games

October 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The ECHL has announced a schedule change for next weekend's Adirondack Thunder vs. Newfoundland Growlers three-in-three matchup that was originally set to take place at Mile One Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland.

The games will now be played at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, the home of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies. Friday night's game will begin at 7:00pm eastern while Saturday and Sunday's contests are slated for 4:00pm eastern.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.