Introducing the Savannah Ghost Pirates

Savannah, Georgia - The ECHL's newest team, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, revealed its new name and logo at a special event held at Ghost Coast Distillery. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Ghost Pirates management introduced the name and logo as well as the team colors of green and black to an enthusiastic group of fans.

"It was important that the name reflect the culture of our team's City. Savannah is steeped in history and folklore, and we feel this name embodies that spirit," explained Ghost Pirates President Bob Ohrablo. "It was also important to us that we wait to announce the name when we could be here with our partners at the City, Enmarket Arena, and most importantly our fans."

"Ghost Pirates it is," says Mayor Van Johnson. "It fits the culture and the folklore of our City. All I have to say now is, we better win!"

To ensure the community and future fans were a part of naming the team, ownership worked with local media outlets to solicit more than 3,000 entries in a Name Your Team contest. It was from these entries that the name Ghost Pirates was chosen. The creativity and enthusiasm around the entries is encouraging for a new team in a new market. The winner will be notified shortly.

The logo is the shape of a ghost figure carrying a hockey stick. The team colors are black, white, and florescent green with a focus on glowing eyes. Ownership tapped one of the leading sports graphic designers in the United States, Dan Simon and his team at Studio Simon in Louisville, KY to bring the Ghost Pirates to life. Studio Simon designs logos for many sports leagues and teams including the NFL, MLB, NCAA and various hockey leagues.

"The logo is very appealing to both children and adults," said Andy Kaufmann, the Ghost Pirates CEO. "The Savannah Ghost Pirates are a team for all ages to enjoy and our games will be filled with action, entertainment and fun. We can't wait to take the ice at the new Enmarket Arena in October 2022!"

The excitement is just beginning for the Savannah Ghost Pirates. In the coming months the team will introduce the mascot, team jerseys, NHL/AHL affiliation, naming of a coach, signing the first player and much more. This spring, the Savannah Ghost Pirates will introduce a street hockey program throughout Southeastern Georgia.

The Savannah Ghost Pirates will begin play of their 36-game home schedule at Savannah's new Enmarket Arena beginning October 2022. Ticket plans and a limited first run of merchandise are on sale now and going fast. Purchase yours by visiting GhostPiratesHockey.com.

